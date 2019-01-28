Deadline Extended for Several Farm Programs

Deadlines are being extended for several FSA programs following the partial government shutdown. The new deadline for many of these programs is February 14th. That includes the Final Acreage Report Date (ARD) that would have fallen between the end of last month and January 2rd.

February 14th is also the new deadline for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP), and for the Livestock Forage Program (LFP) and Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP).

Marketing Assistance Loans (MAL) can be repaid, forfeited or settled also through February 14th.

For a full list of the new deadlines click here.