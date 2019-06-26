Deadline for 2019 Retailer of the Year Nomination Closes June 30

Time is running out to submit your nomination or to apply directly to the 2019 ARA Retailer of the Year Award, sponsored by Bayer and AgProfessional Magazine, before the June 30th deadline. Nominate an ARA retailer member to be recognized for their environmental stewardship, community leadership, technology utilization and more!

From a complimentary trip to 2019 ARA Conference & Expo to a VIP dinner with Bayer representatives to a two-page article feature in AgProfessional Magazine, the winning ag retailer will have ample opportunity to further establish its place as a leader in our industry.

Click here to apply by June 30 and to find more information on the criteria, prizes and tips for submitting.

