De Sangosse Group Announces Leadership Change Within Divisions

Fine Americas, Inc.’s President Greg Johnson will assume leadership at Dinuba, California-based Nutrient Technologies. Both companies are owned by the De Sangosse Group, and each company will continue to operate as an independent organization under Johnson’s leadership.

A global enterprise based in Agen, France, De Sangosse Group acquired Fine Americas, Inc., which is based in Walnut Creek, California, in 2014 and is a global supplier of Plant Growth Regulators (PGRs). Nutrient Technologies, which develops, manufactures and markets products focused on crop protection and plant nutrition markets was acquired in December 2015.

In his new role, Johnson will work closely with each management team to continue growing existing markets while expanding the development and integration of De Sangosse nutritional and bio-stimulant technologies for both companies throughout North and South America.

“We’re confident he will continue to drive the growth of both organizations and ensure the efficient flow of De Sangosse’s technologies to North American markets,” says Nicolas Fillon, CEO, De Sangosse Group.

Johnson brings more than 35 years of diversified domestic and international leadership experience with crop protection products in a broad array of agricultural crop segments. Prior to joining Fine in 2004, he served in various positions with Arysta Life Sciences and their legacy companies as Director of Global Marketing and prior as Director of Business Operations Western Hemisphere.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to leverage De Sangosse’s impressive nutrition, bio-stimulant and PGR technologies across both companies and continue to build more value for farmers throughout the Americas,” says Johnson.

