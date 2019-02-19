Dairy Turns Manure into Irrigation Water Using Worms. Yes, Worms.

Here are some words you may have not associated together: manure and clean water. One dairy in Washington is turning manure into water using worms. Yes, we said worms.

AgDay national reporter Betsy Jibben travels to an award-winning dairy to see how they won a sustainability honor. She visits Royal Dairy in Royal City, Washington. Betsy talks with Austin Allred, the owner of Royal Dairy; Nicole Ayache, the director of sustainability initiatives with the FARM program and Antone Mickelson with the Northwest Dairy Association.