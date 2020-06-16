Cutoff Low Bringing Heat, Dryness Across Much of Corn Belt This Week

Dryness remains the biggest concern in the West and the Pacific Northwest, but forecasts show some moisture may be making its way to those areas this week. For crops in the Midwest looking for a drink, though, the forecast doesn’t look very promising.

U.S. Farm Report meteorologist Mike Hoffman says a ridge will pop up in the middle of the country this week, and that’s what will bring the heat.

“We see all the models are kind of showing this cut-off, low-pressure system off the southeast coast for a while, and that will keep some showers along the East Coast as we head through the early and middle parts of next week,” says Hoffman. “As we head toward next weekend, then we'll see more of a zonal flow coming in, and that will cool things down in the northern tier states but keep it hot down South.”

Hoffman says Wednesday still shows a high-pressure system, but the next system could produce cooler air in the Pacific Northwest.

“By Friday, then, we will see that mild air across the northern tier states, still some heat to the south of that and still to a cutoff-low off the southeast coast,” he says. “The cutoff low is finally starting to end by that point.”

Hoffman says looking out over the next 30 days, the forecast remains pretty consistent across the country: it’s going to stay warmer than normal.

“My 30-day outlook for temperatures shows above normal for most of the country, near normal for the Gulf Coast and near normal for the Northern Plains, Pacific Northwest.”

Much of the country will see heat, but Hoffman says certain key growing states could also see moisture, while other states will miss the majority of chances for rain.

“The 30-day outlook for precipitation shows below normal for the Northeast into the Central Plains and parts of the Eastern Rockies. Then, the southern Mississippi Valley and coast of Texas show above normal and also above normal in the Pacific Northwest, northern California.

Watch Mike Hoffman’s full forecast below.