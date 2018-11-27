Crude Oil Markets Impacting Ethanol Margins

Crude oil prices climbing in trade Monday after a near 8 percent slide last week. On Friday, November 23, crude prices saw their largest one-day drop since July 2015. January futures seeing crude near the 52 dollars per barrel mark to start the week.

Sam Hudson with Cornbelt Marketing recently spoke to AgDay-TV host Clinton Griffiths about the volatility in energy markets and the potential impacts to ethanol.

"Ethanol margins can impact the flow of grain especially after the first of the year," says Hudson.

Hear his entire comments in the video above.