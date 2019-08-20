Crop Tour Scouts Prepare for Rain, Inconsistent Fields in East Leg

Heading through Indiana and into Illinois on the second day of the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour, scouts on the eastern leg of the tour are prepared to deal with many of the variability and maturity issues they experienced in Ohio and Eastern Indiana.

“Crop maturity is going to be the issue again today,” said Pro Farmer editor Brian Grete to AgDay host Clinton Griffiths. “Yesterday, on Eastern side of the state we had some of the same maturity issues like we saw in Ohio.”

Soybean pod counts were disappointing in Eastern Indiana, too, Grete said. Today, as they make their way through Indiana, he expects in-field variability to increase.

“We’re probably going to see holes in fields,” he said. “So when you pace in the field you won’t really know where you’ll end up, we might end up in a hole. Which will give us a low sample or a zero if you’re in a complete hole.”

Scouts also packed their rain ponchos today as the radar indicates the crops and scouts will get a healthy dose of moisture.

“It looks like we’re gonna probably get wet, which is not the most fun thing to do on crop tour but it is a benefit for the crops here as they try to finish late,” Grete said. “They’re gonna need moisture and they’re gonna need time.”

To put into perspective how much time crops will need, Grete explained that most of the corn samples his group pulled were either in the blister or milk stages. His group pulled one sample that was starting to go into dough stage.

“That was the most mature sample my group pulled yesterday,” he explained. “In a normal year that would be the least mature.”

