The 2019 Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour is just three weeks away. The crop has been very behind in development this year. Have corn and soybeans caught up at all in the last week? Can they catch up with the days and weather left in this growing season? AgriTalk host Chip Flory, Pro Farmer's Jeff Wilson and Emily Carolan of Pioneer look at the race to the finish in this week's Crop Tour Podcast.