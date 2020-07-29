Crop Tour 2020 is On, Virtual Meetings Open to All

Seats Open for the 2020 Pro Farmer Crop Tour

The Pro Farmer Crop Tour will be heading into fields in the third week of August as it has every year since 1994, though there will be some changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most significant change is that nightly meetings where tour leaders and scouts discuss observations and yield counts from the tour will be streamed live and available free to everyone who wants to watch.

As far as the geographical territory covered goes, it will be the same as previous years.

“We'll be out there sampling August 17, through the 20th like we always do across seven states: Ohio, all the way to the west side through South Dakota and Nebraska, so we'll cover the same exact routes that we do every year,” Pro Farmer Editor Brian Grete told AgriTalk Radio.

Changes to be ready for

The number of scouts will be restricted in order to minimize contact and maintain social distancing. The Crop Tour will not have its usual contingent of international scouts.

“Normally we go out and we put three or four people in a vehicle to do the scouting,” Grete explained. “They'll be two person teams this year, just to limit the face to face contact or person to person contact.”

In previous years, each night of the Pro Farmer Crop Tour would be capped with a dinner of up to 500 attendees or more on both the east and west legs of the tour. This is where the yield results of each day’s scouting was revealed. As those large events are not possible amid the pandemic, Pro Farmer scout leaders will stream the results and discussion live on a nightly broadcast hosted by Clinton Griffiths of AgDay and Chip Flory of AgriTalk.

The nightly broadcasts will start at 7 p.m. central and will require a free registration at FarmJournalFieldDays.com.

The smaller group of scouts will require Pro Farmer to keep a closer eye on the data for the 2020 Crop Tour according to Flory.

“I don't think there's any doubt that we're going to be short on samples compared to what we've seen over the last few years when we go out and do the tour, just because of some of the changes we're going through,” Flory said on AgriTalk. “But if we can maintain that relationship of the sample numbers from crop district to crop district, from state to state, then we've still got some valuable data that we can use.”

The nightly broadcasts will start at 7 p.m. central and will require a free registration at FarmJournalFieldDays.com.

Pro Farmer is still recruiting scouts for the 2020 Crop Tour. Anyone interested should email [email protected]

The Pro Farmer Crop Tour is the first in a series of virtual events that make up Farm Journal’s New American Farm Show. Following the Pro Farmer Crop Tour, Farm Journal will host the first ever Farm Journal Field Days, a virtual farm show. Anchored by live events on farms in Jesup, Iowa, (August 25) and Bryan, Ohio, (August 27), farmers, ranchers and growers across America will join in a personalized experience on virtual platforms, have the opportunity to interact with speakers and learn more from input and service providers about products and technologies that can bring greater profitability to their operations.

The three-week event will be capped off by the #FarmON benefit concert for 4-H featuring Lee Brice, Justin Moore and more. Proceeds from the concert benefit the 4-H FOURward fund.

Find more information and register for the Pro Farmer Crop Tour, Farm Journal Field Days and the #FarmON benefit concert for 4-H at FarmJournalFieldDays.com.

Related:

Enjoy On-Demand and Live Learning at Farm Journal Field Days

#FarmON Concert with Lee Brice to Focus on Hard Work of 4-H’ers