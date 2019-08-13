Crop Tech - September 2019

Bayer Pulls NemaStrike Due to Skin Irritation

Bayer will not sell NemaStrike seed treatment for the 2020 season.

This isn’t the first time the product has been canceled over safety concerns as it was first pulled in the 2018 season.

The product is designed to be used in corn, soybeans or cotton to defend crops against nematodes. It’s a synthetic chemical that kills the yield-robbing pests. However, the company has received reports of skin irritation after handling NemaStrike or seeds treated with the product.

Users reported rashes that appeared in association with handling and application of the product. NemaStrike was first approved by EPA in 2017 and was used across the U.S. during the 2019 season.

“While this [the skin irritation] was a small number relative to the total number of users, we strive to ensure a positive user experience for all our customers and therefore decided to take this action,” the company said in statement.

European Commission Approves Agrisure Duracade

Farmers with corn rootworm pressure will have new options to combat the pest in 2020. The European Commission approved Syngenta’s Agrisure Duracade for import.

Duracade will be sold as stacked traits, including Agrisure Duracade 5222 E-Z refuge and Agrisure Duracade 5122 E-Z refuge. All individual components of the stacks are now approved. This most recent approval covered corn grain and derived products for food and feed use in European Union countries.

The company claims the 2020 Duracade launch class has an advantage of 4.1 bu. per acre over non-Duracade products. USDA approved Duracade for planting in 2013. Learn more at syngenta-us.com/corn/agrisure/agrisure-duracade.

Tar Spot Could Cause Losses Up to 38 Bu. Per Acre

For the 2019 season, farmers in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida - and adjacent states - are encouraged to scout for tar spot. The disease‘s severity has increased every year since its discovery in 2015.

Fields with 40% to 50% tar spot severity on the ear leaf by R5 or R6 saw a loss of 16.8 bu. to 38.7 bu. per acre in 2018, according to a recent study from University of Illinois, Michigan State University, Purdue University and University of Wisconsin.

The research effort examined hybrids at the R6 (physiological maturity) growth stage by estimating the amount of tar spot, which ranged from 15% to 50% of the leaf area affected.

Here’s a summary of their findings:

For every 1% increase in tar spot severity on the ear leaf, there was a 0.48 bu. per acre yield loss for hybrids with 92- to 106-day relative maturity.

For every 1% increase in tar spot severity on the ear leaf, there was a 0.83 bu. per acre yield loss for hybrids with 107- to 114-day relative maturity.

West Central Unveils Trivar Broadcast Fertilizer Additive

In an effort to make phosphorus and micronutrients more available to the plant, West Central is introducing Trivar fertilizer additive with three modes of action. The additive is designed to be impregnated on dry fertilizer for fall or spring applications. Its benefits include:

Protecting the key micronutrients in the soil from binding with phosphorus.

Using a nutrient-focused enzyme to convert organic phosphorus to plant available inorganic phosphorus.

Adding zinc and boron to every single one of the product’s granules.

Trivar is effective on a variety of soil types. It works in a wide pH range, when organic matter are present and with the cation exchange capacity of the soil. The company claims Trivar allows farmers to become more sustainable and effective in their fertilizer applications by providing more nutrients in a plant-usable form.

The product is recommended at a use rate of 3 qt. to 4 qt. per ton of phosphorus-based fertilizer. Learn more at trivarfertilizer.com.

BASF’s Revysol Fungicide Gains EPA Registration

BASF recently received registration for its Revysol fungicide from EPA. This is the first isopropanol-azole active ingredient of its kind to hit the market.

Revysol targets a broad range of diseases in several crops. Its unique isopropanol link can also control DMI-resistant fungal strains. In recent BASF trials it showed efficacy against Northern corn leaf blight, cercospora leaf spot in sugar beets, frogeye leaf spot in soybeans and powdery mildew in grapes.

The company lists the following benefits of the new product:

Can be used on a variety of crops.

Faster plant uptake for immediate protection.

Rainfast and has low water solubility so the active ingredient has longer residual activity.

Certain features provide curative activity.

Learn more at basf.com.

AMVAC Introduces Assure II Herbicide

AMVAC has added Assure II to its herbicide offering. The selective herbicide controls annual and perennial grass weeds in canola, cotton, chickpeas, dry beans, dry and succulent peas, lentils, snap beans, soybeans, sugar beets, sunflowers and Enlist field corn.

For applications on Enlist corn, Assure II can be applied during the V2 to V6 growth stages. It controls a number of key weeds including fall panicum, quackgrass, broadleaf signalgrass, goosegrass and barnyardgrass.

In fields currently planted with Enlist corn hybrids, Assure II provides control of volunteer corn that does not include the Enlist trait (refer to product label for rate information). This includes volunteer Roundup Ready corn (glyphosate resistant), LibertyLink corn (glufosinate resistant) and IMI corn (imidazolinone resistant). See details at amvac.com/products/assure-ii.