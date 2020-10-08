Crop Tech - October 2020

FMC to Introduce New Corn Fungicide in 2021

This new in-furrow fungicide pushes past former limits by protecting the plant throughout the entire season. FMC’s Xyway includes two formulations: Xyway 3D Fungicide and Xyway LFR.

It provides inside-out protection before diseases emerge. The active ingredient is Flutriafol, a Group 3 fungicide with demethylation inhibitors mode of action. It controls gray leaf spot and northern corn leaf blight.

Each formulation features systemic movement throughout the plant to deliver disease protection all season. FMC says it has a 13-bu. advantage for northern corn leaf blight and a 14-bu. advantage for gray leaf spot.

Xyway 3D formulation uses the 3RIVE 3D application system to deliver in-furrow protection. It’s application rate of 11.8 fl. oz. per acre is based on 30" row spacing.

Xyway LFR is designed to mix with liquid fertilizers. It’s 15.2 fl. oz. per acre rate based is on 30" row spacing. FMC is introducing the fungicide for 2021.

BASF to Market Xitavo Soybean Seed with Enlist E3

In an exclusive licensing agreement, BASF will launch the brand Xitavo soybean seed by MS Technologies. All 19 of the new varieties feature Enlist E3 technology and will be available in 2021 and beyond.

The company will use its current channels, including retail, to distribute the products. Each of the Xitavo soybean varieties will feature genetics from MS Technologies and provide three herbicide partners: glyphosate, glufosinate and 2,4-D choline. Varieties will range from 0.1 to 4.6 relative maturity.

BASF recommends layering residual herbicides and making sure there are at least two effective modes of action in any weed control pass. This is recommended with all herbicide trait packages they offer.

Collaboration Evaluates New Yield Traits in Soybean

In a three-year non-exclusive research agreement, Yield10 Bioscience and GDM will work together to evaluate novel soybean yield traits.

The companies’ goals are to improve soybean yields and sustainability. In Yield10’s testing, these three traits have shown promising yield benefits:

Improved vigor.

Increased photosynthesis.

Increased seed yield.

Yield10 and GDM plan to form a broad collaboration to leverage Yield10’s grain trait gene discovery platform and GDM’s trait editing capabilities.

