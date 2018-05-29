Crop Progress: Warm Weather Rewards Corn, Soybeans

Recent warm weather pushed corn and soybean planting toward the finish line, doubled the percentage of soybeans emerged and rewarded emerged corn with an overwhelmingly Good-Excellent rating.

In its Monday Crop Progress Report, USDA said 92% of the nation’s corn crop is planted, it’s 72% emerged and 79% of it is rated Good-Excellent.

Lots of planting this weekend in Southern Il. Some places are still tacky. #plant18 @cdrhill1 pic.twitter.com/KbjKRMIUu2 — Sean Arians (@ag_guy04) May 28, 2018

Ohio appears to be this week’s garden spot. There, 28% of the crop rated Excellent and 57% of it rated good. Corn in Illinois is also off to a great start with 31% of the crop rated Excellent and another 52% of it rated Good.

Just east of Ohio in Pennsylvania, the corn crop is struggling with 11% of it rated Poor. Texas, which has been suffering from drought for months is also seeing corn impacted by weather. There, 12% of the crop is rated Poor or Very Poor.

In soybeans, the recent warmth has bumped soil temperatures in the northern states, prompting farmers to finish planting. According to USDA, 77% of the nation’s soybeans are planted. Last week farmers in North Dakota planted 39% of their crop. Similarly, in South Dakota, farmers put in 37% more beans than reported last week and North Dakota producers planted 39% more beans. Minnesota and Wisconsin farmers planted 32% and 30% respectively.

The weather has helped soybean seeds emerge as well. Since last week another 21% of the nation’s soybean crop emerged, bringing the total to 47%. That number is well above the five-year average of 32%.