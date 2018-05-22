Crop Progress: Farmers Push Ahead On Soybeans

5/22/18 Crop Progress
The week of May 13, only 35% of the crop was planted, this week USDA says 56% of soybeans are in the ground, 14 percentage points ahead of the five-year-average. ( Farm Journal )

Farmers made significant headway planting soybeans last week. The week of May 13, only 35% of the crop was planted, this week USDA says 56% of soybeans are in the ground, 14 percentage points ahead of the five-year-average.

Minnesota farmers made the most progress, planting 37% of their soybeans last week, although farmers there are still running behind their five-year-average. Nearly every other soybean growing state made moved their soybean plantings ahead 10% to 30%.

Similarly, corn farmers made good progress last week as well. The nation’s crop is now 81% planted. Last week farmers only had 62% of the crop in the ground. The states that struggled early in the season are finally catching up. South Dakota producers planted 45% of their corn last week. While Minnesota farmers planted 37% of their corn last week, they are still running behind their five-year-average. North Dakota producers planted 27% of their corn last week.

Fields across the country are seeing corn start to emerge, 50% of the nation’s corn crop is emerged.

