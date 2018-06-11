Crop Progress: Corn, Soybeans In Better Shape Than Last Year

Corn and soybeans are in better shape this year than during the same week in 2017, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report.

The majority, 77%, of the nation’s corn crop is rated good to excellent, compared to 67% on the same week last year. Minnesota and Wisconsin continue to be the darlings of the Corn Belt with 90 and 91% of their corn rated good to excellent, respectively.

Illinois has the most corn rated excellent, at 27%. Wisconsin followed closely behind with 26% of the corn crop rated excellent.

Without a doubt, Texas corn is struggling the most. Suffering from drought, 9% of the state’s crop is rated very poor, 10% poor and 35% fair. Only 1% of the Texas corn crop is rated excellent.

Similarly, soybeans are excelling this year. Soybean planting is virtually done at 93%. Eighty-three percent of the crop is emerged compared to the five-year average of 69%. According to USDA, 74% of the nation’s soybean crop is rated good to excellent, compared to 66% during the same week the previous week. Like corn, soybeans in Wisconsin are benefiting from excellent growing conditions and 89% of the crop is rated good to excellent.

Missouri soybeans are struggling the most. There, soybeans are waiting on much needed rain while enduring hot temperatures which USDA reports resulted in 15% of the crop being rated very poor or poor.

Winter wheat harvest is underway and on pace with 14% harvested this week compared to the five-year average of 10%. Texas is leading the way with 58% of their crop harvested.