Crop Progress: Corn Condition Drops, Soybean Planting Nearly Done

The U.S. corn crop is planted. As of June 14, 95% of the crop has emerged. That compares to a five-year average of 92% emerged by mid-June, according to USDA’s latest Crop Progress report.

Currently, 71% of the U.S. corn crop has a good or excellent condition rating. That’s a drop of four percentage points from last week. Last year only 59% of the corn crop had these ratings.

The states in the western Corn Belt showed the largest decline in corn condition ratings. On a week-over-week basis, these state’s good-or-excellent condition ratings dropped:

Colorado: -26%

Nebraska -12%

Texas: -10%

Kansas: -6%

North Dakota: -5%

South Dakota: -5%

Wisconsin: -4%

As of June 14, 93% of the U.S. soybean crop is planted. That compares to 86% planted last week and a five-year average of 88% planted by mid-June. Soybean emergence stands at 81%.

For condition, 72% of the U.S. soybean crop is in good or excellent shape. That matches last week’s ratings.

For spring wheat, 81% of the U.S. crop is in good or excellent condition. This week, 82% of the crop reached that designation.

For cotton, 89% of the U.S. crop is planted, which is on pace with average. See AgWeb's cotton planting map. As of June 14, 43% of the cotton crop is rated good or excellent.

Sorghum planting is also pacing close to average, with 79% of the country’s crop in the ground. As of June 14, 48% of the sorghum crop is rated good or excellent.



