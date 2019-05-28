Crop Progress: 2019 Crop Still Lags

2019 planting continues to lag well behind the historic average. ( Farm Journal )

From USDA NASS:

Crop Progress

ISSN: 1948-3007

Released May 28, 2019, by the National Agricultural Statistics Service 
(NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of 
Agriculture (USDA).

NASS Survey Update!

In the first two weeks of June, NASS will gather information 
about this season's crop production, supplies of grain in 
storage, and livestock inventory. The information will help 
producers, suppliers, traders, buyers and others make informed 
business decisions. The results will be available on June 27 in 
the Hogs and Pigs report and on June 28 in the Acreage and Grain 
Stocks reports. Farmers should watch for their surveys and be 
sure to respond. Your information matters!

Corn Planted - Selected States
[These 18 States planted 92% of the 2018 corn acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Colorado ........:    82          63          71          83     
Illinois ........:    99          24          35          95     
Indiana .........:    94          14          22          85     
Iowa ............:    95          70          76          96     
Kansas ..........:    91          61          70          88     
Kentucky ........:    89          71          82          89     
Michigan ........:    62          19          33          73     
Minnesota .......:    91          56          66          93     
Missouri ........:    99          62          65          95     
Nebraska ........:    95          70          81          94     
North Carolina ..:    98          93          95          97     
North Dakota ....:    83          42          63          85     
Ohio ............:    80           9          22          78     
Pennsylvania ....:    56          42          66          70     
South Dakota ....:    87          19          25          90     
Tennessee .......:    97          85          93          97     
Texas ...........:    90          92          93          89     
Wisconsin .......:    77          35          46          82     
                 :                                               
18 States .......:    90          49          58          90     
-----------------------------------------------------------------

Corn Emerged - Selected States
[These 18 States planted 92% of the 2018 corn acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Colorado ........:    54          12          25          54     
Illinois ........:    88          11          20          84     
Indiana .........:    78           4          10          65     
Iowa ............:    74          20          42          77     
Kansas ..........:    77          37          49          69     
Kentucky ........:    66          50          65          70     
Michigan ........:    37           1           7          41     
Minnesota .......:    60           6          21          70     
Missouri ........:    90          44          51          88     
Nebraska ........:    77          27          50          73     
North Carolina ..:    93          80          89          92     
North Dakota ....:    30           1           8          43     
Ohio ............:    63           3           8          54     
Pennsylvania ....:    29          18          42          46     
South Dakota ....:    45           -           2          57     
Tennessee .......:    88          72          81          88     
Texas ...........:    83          75          81          81     
Wisconsin .......:    44           3          11          49     
                 :                                               
18 States .......:    69          19          32          69     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-  Represents zero.                                              

Soybeans Planted - Selected States
[These 18 States planted 95% of the 2018 soybean acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Arkansas ........:    86          31          42          73     
Illinois ........:    89           9          14          70     
Indiana .........:    85           6          11          63     
Iowa ............:    78          27          32          77     
Kansas ..........:    63          17          22          41     
Kentucky ........:    53          22          38          40     
Louisiana .......:    96          67          82          90     
Michigan ........:    43          10          23          52     
Minnesota .......:    75          22          35          77     
Mississippi .....:    88          45          65          86     
Missouri ........:    75           9          12          53     
Nebraska ........:    84          40          56          74     
North Carolina ..:    48          36          52          45     
North Dakota ....:    66          24          46          65     
Ohio ............:    65           4          11          55     
South Dakota ....:    56           4           6          64     
Tennessee .......:    61          31          49          50     
Wisconsin .......:    59          12          20          59     
                 :                                               
18 States .......:    74          19          29          66     
-----------------------------------------------------------------

Soybeans Emerged - Selected States
[These 18 States planted 95% of the 2018 soybean acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Arkansas ........:    75          20          30          62     
Illinois ........:    72           2           8          44     
Indiana .........:    59           1           3          35     
Iowa ............:    40           3           8          36     
Kansas ..........:    39           6          12          22     
Kentucky ........:    30           8          17          21     
Louisiana .......:    91          46          64          83     
Michigan ........:    24           1           5          24     
Minnesota .......:    25           -           3          35     
Mississippi .....:    77          32          44          75     
Missouri ........:    49           3           7          32     
Nebraska ........:    49           7          23          36     
North Carolina ..:    33          18          34          27     
North Dakota ....:    17           -           4          21     
Ohio ............:    43           -           4          29     
South Dakota ....:    14           -           -          24     
Tennessee .......:    37          14          28          28     
Wisconsin .......:    22           -           1          23     
                 :                                               
18 States .......:    44           5          11          35     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-  Represents zero.                                              

Cotton Planted - Selected States
[These 15 States planted 99% of the 2018 cotton acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Alabama .........:     75         72          88          73     
Arizona .........:     97         90          94          96     
Arkansas ........:     97         50          81          94     
California ......:    100         95          99          91     
Georgia .........:     64         61          76          68     
Kansas ..........:     57         18          24          28     
Louisiana .......:     95         66          84          92     
Mississippi .....:     83         34          62          83     
Missouri ........:     97         34          51          88     
North Carolina ..:     67         52          74          74     
Oklahoma ........:     44         10          24          36     
South Carolina ..:     65         65          90          73     
Tennessee .......:     86         50          75          81     
Texas ...........:     50         39          48          44     
Virginia ........:     81         56          84          76     
                 :                                               
15 States .......:     61         44          57          58     
-----------------------------------------------------------------

Rice Planted - Selected States
[These 6 States planted 100% of the 2018 rice acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Arkansas ........:     99         67          80          97     
California ......:     91         75          90          89     
Louisiana .......:    100         92          96          99     
Mississippi .....:     97         62          80          95     
Missouri ........:     99         69          76          94     
Texas ...........:    100         83          85          94     
                 :                                               
6 States ........:     97         73          84          96     
-----------------------------------------------------------------

Rice Emerged - Selected States
[These 6 States planted 100% of the 2018 rice acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Arkansas ........:    94          52          66          91     
California ......:    39          15          23          46     
Louisiana .......:    99          88          92          97     
Mississippi .....:    83          43          60          86     
Missouri ........:    82          46          62          84     
Texas ...........:    89          80          81          89     
                 :                                               
6 States ........:    83          52          63          83     
-----------------------------------------------------------------

Rice Condition - Selected States: Week Ending May 26, 2019
[These 6 States planted 100% of the 2018 rice acreage]
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
      State     : Very poor :   Poor    :   Fair    :   Good    : Excellent 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
                :                          percent                          
                :                                                           
Arkansas .......:      1           9          40          40          10    
California .....:      -           -           5          90           5    
Louisiana ......:      -           3          26          56          15    
Mississippi ....:      2           3          24          54          17    
Missouri .......:      3           6          33          58           -    
Texas ..........:      -           1          40          49          10    
                :                                                           
6 States .......:      1           5          30          54          10    
                :                                                           
Previous week ..:   (NA)        (NA)        (NA)        (NA)        (NA)    
Previous year ..:      -           2          25          62          11    
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-    Represents zero.                                                       
(NA) Not available.                                                         

Sorghum Planted - Selected States
[These 6 States planted 97% of the 2018 sorghum acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Colorado ........:    24           2          12          20     
Kansas ..........:    18           3           4          13     
Nebraska ........:    52          18          23          50     
Oklahoma ........:    38          13          14          43     
South Dakota ....:    43           1           2          36     
Texas ...........:    92          79          80          81     
                 :                                               
6 States ........:    48          26          28          44     
-----------------------------------------------------------------

Peanuts Planted - Selected States
[These 8 States planted 96% of the 2018 peanut acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Alabama .........:    69          62          84          64     
Florida .........:    78          74          86          78     
Georgia .........:    72          69          83          76     
North Carolina ..:    66          45          66          67     
Oklahoma ........:    75          18          36          75     
South Carolina ..:    72          70          92          78     
Texas ...........:    69          47          62          62     
Virginia ........:    74          53          76          67     
                 :                                               
8 States ........:    72          63          79          72     
-----------------------------------------------------------------

Sugarbeets Planted - Selected States
[These 4 States planted 84% of the 2018 sugarbeet acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Idaho ...........:    100         98          99          98     
Michigan ........:    100         74          90          98     
Minnesota .......:     99         90          92          97     
North Dakota ....:    100         94          97          96     
                 :                                               
4 States ........:     98         90          94          97     
-----------------------------------------------------------------

Winter Wheat Headed - Selected States
[These 18 States planted 90% of the 2018 winter wheat acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Arkansas ........:    100         93          100         100    
California ......:    100         99          100          99    
Colorado ........:     56         18           47          58    
Idaho ...........:     28          7           10          22    
Illinois ........:     90         64           78          90    
Indiana .........:     71         40           56          74    
Kansas ..........:     86         61           84          93    
Michigan ........:     11          -            1          14    
Missouri ........:     93         70           83          94    
Montana .........:      -          -            -           3    
Nebraska ........:     32          8           19          50    
North Carolina ..:     97         90           92          98    
Ohio ............:     56         15           39          61    
Oklahoma ........:     97         95           96          99    
Oregon ..........:     69         11           25          63    
South Dakota ....:      6          -            -          20    
Texas ...........:     94         95           96          97    
Washington ......:     44         10           22          46    
                 :                                               
18 States .......:     71         54           66          76    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-  Represents zero.                                              

Winter Wheat Condition - Selected States: Week Ending May 26, 2019
[These 18 States planted 90% of the 2018 winter wheat acreage]
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
      State     : Very poor :   Poor    :   Fair    :   Good    : Excellent 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
                :                          percent                          
                :                                                           
Arkansas .......:     1           9          33          49           8     
California .....:     -           -          10          70          20     
Colorado .......:     1           3          21          62          13     
Idaho ..........:     -           3          34          50          13     
Illinois .......:     8          16          41          30           5     
Indiana ........:     5           9          33          45           8     
Kansas .........:     3           9          33          45          10     
Michigan .......:     7          20          34          31           8     
Missouri .......:     3           9          45          37           6     
Montana ........:     2           4          20          34          40     
Nebraska .......:     1           3          26          59          11     
North Carolina .:     7          10          39          38           6     
Ohio ...........:    10          23          35          28           4     
Oklahoma .......:     1           3          23          64           9     
Oregon .........:     4          14          20          35          27     
South Dakota ...:     1           5          46          45           3     
Texas ..........:     1           5          32          43          19     
Washington .....:     -           5          34          49          12     
                :                                                           
18 States ......:     2           7          30          48          13     
                :                                                           
Previous week ..:     2           6          26          50          16     
Previous year ..:    14          20          28          30           8     
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-  Represents zero.                                                         

Oats Planted - Selected States
[These 9 States planted 66% of the 2018 oat acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Iowa ............:     99          97          97         100    
Minnesota .......:     92          70          81          95    
Nebraska ........:     98          90          94          99    
North Dakota ....:     83          55          75          86    
Ohio ............:     94          73          81          95    
Pennsylvania ....:     90          87          94          95    
South Dakota ....:     95          61          69          97    
Texas ...........:    100         100         100         100    
Wisconsin .......:     86          61          73          91    
                 :                                               
9 States ........:     93          77          85          96    
-----------------------------------------------------------------

Oats Emerged - Selected States
[These 9 States planted 66% of the 2018 oat acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Iowa ............:     94          76          87          95    
Minnesota .......:     73          33          55          80    
Nebraska ........:     92          67          78          95    
North Dakota ....:     49           8          28          59    
Ohio ............:     83          58          71          84    
Pennsylvania ....:     77          79          85          87    
South Dakota ....:     85          29          46          87    
Texas ...........:    100         100         100         100    
Wisconsin .......:     59          28          41          73    
                 :                                               
9 States ........:     80          53          65          86    
-----------------------------------------------------------------

Oat Condition - Selected States: Week Ending May 26, 2019
[These 9 States planted 66% of the 2018 oat acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
      State      : Very poor :   Poor    :   Fair    :   Good    : Excellent 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                          percent                          
                 :                                                           
Iowa ............:      1           3          34          50          12    
Minnesota .......:      2           6          42          44           6    
Nebraska ........:      1           1          33          56           9    
North Dakota ....:      -           1          23          72           4    
Ohio ............:      1           3          42          48           6    
Pennsylvania ....:      -           -          18          69          13    
South Dakota ....:      1           4          39          50           6    
Texas ...........:      7          10          38          42           3    
Wisconsin .......:      3           7          30          47          13    
                 :                                                           
9 States ........:      3           5          34          51           7    
                 :                                                           
Previous week ...:   (NA)        (NA)        (NA)        (NA)        (NA)    
Previous year ...:      2           5          27          56          10    
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-    Represents zero.                                                        
(NA) Not available.                                                          

Sunflowers Planted - Selected States
[These 4 States planted 87% of the 2018 sunflower acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Colorado ........:     8           -           -           7     
Kansas ..........:    15           1           2           7     
North Dakota ....:    33           8          21          39     
South Dakota ....:    26           -           -          19     
                 :                                               
4 States ........:    27           3           9          27     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-  Represents zero.                                              

Spring Wheat Planted - Selected States
[These 6 States planted 99% of the 2018 spring wheat acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Idaho ...........:    96          90          93          96     
Minnesota .......:    92          76          87          92     
Montana .........:    84          69          83          91     
North Dakota ....:    89          66          82          87     
South Dakota ....:    96          70          79          97     
Washington ......:    97          87          96          99     
                 :                                               
6 States ........:    89          70          84          91     
-----------------------------------------------------------------

Spring Wheat Emerged - Selected States
[These 6 States planted 99% of the 2018 spring wheat acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Idaho ...........:    87          58          66          88     
Minnesota .......:    64          17          51          74     
Montana .........:    47          32          40          66     
North Dakota ....:    54          18          45          62     
South Dakota ....:    86          29          43          86     
Washington ......:    89          69          77          92     
                 :                                               
6 States ........:    59          26          47          69     
-----------------------------------------------------------------

Barley Planted - Selected States
[These 5 States planted 78% of the 2018 barley acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Idaho ...........:    96          92          96          97     
Minnesota .......:    89          80          91          90     
Montana .........:    88          73          84          94     
North Dakota ....:    91          66          83          88     
Washington ......:    94          77          83          97     
                 :                                               
5 States ........:    91          76          87          93     
-----------------------------------------------------------------

Barley Emerged - Selected States
[These 5 States planted 78% of the 2018 barley acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :            Week ending            :           
                 :-----------------------------------:           
      State      :  May 26,  :  May 19,  :  May 26,  : 2014-2018 
                 :   2018    :   2019    :   2019    :  Average  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                 :                    percent                    
                 :                                               
Idaho ...........:    90          62          72          87     
Minnesota .......:    62          16          55          71     
Montana .........:    52          42          52          73     
North Dakota ....:    60          12          39          63     
Washington ......:    76          55          62          86     
                 :                                               
5 States ........:    65          39          54          74     
-----------------------------------------------------------------

Pasture and Range Condition - Selected States: Week Ending May 26, 2019
[National pasture and range conditions for selected States are weighted
based on pasture acreage and/or livestock inventories]
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
      State     : Very poor :   Poor    :   Fair    :   Good    : Excellent 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
                :                          percent                          
                :                                                           
Alabama ........:     1           5           18         69           7     
Arizona ........:     1           6           34         57           2     
Arkansas .......:     1           4           34         48          13     
California .....:     -           5           30         55          10     
Colorado .......:     1           3           16         68          12     
Connecticut ....:     -           -          100          -           -     
Delaware .......:     1           2           14         68          15     
Florida ........:     4          13           28         43          12     
Georgia ........:     2          11           45         37           5     
Idaho ..........:     -           2           13         63          22     
Illinois .......:     1           5           29         48          17     
Indiana ........:     1           6           34         43          16     
Iowa ...........:     1           6           29         49          15     
Kansas .........:     1           3           29         54          13     
Kentucky .......:     1           6           21         64           8     
Louisiana ......:     -           5           36         54           5     
Maine ..........:     -          18           51         31           -     
Maryland .......:     1           7           46         37           9     
Massachusetts ..:     -           2           24         47          27     
Michigan .......:     3          12           33         38          14     
Minnesota ......:     1           9           32         51           7     
Mississippi ....:     1           9           34         48           8     
Missouri .......:     -           3           34         55           8     
Montana ........:     -           3           28         56          13     
Nebraska .......:     1           2           17         70          10     
Nevada .........:     0           5           25         60          10     
New Hampshire ..:     -          17           40         43           -     
New Jersey .....:     -           -           13         71          16     
New Mexico .....:     3          25           42         22           8     
New York .......:     3           9           27         49          12     
North Carolina .:     1          10           39         48           2     
North Dakota ...:     2           6           28         58           6     
Ohio ...........:     1          11           28         54           6     
Oklahoma .......:     -           1           21         63          15     
Oregon .........:     1           5           17         45          32     
Pennsylvania ...:     -           2           21         49          28     
Rhode Island ...:     -           5           15         50          30     
South Carolina .:     -           4           20         71           5     
South Dakota ...:     1           5           27         53          14     
Tennessee ......:     -           4           29         58           9     
Texas ..........:     1           5           24         53          17     
Utah ...........:     -           -            8         54          38     
Vermont ........:     -          16           75          9           -     
Virginia .......:     1          11           29         49          10     
Washington .....:     1           4           39         52           4     
West Virginia ..:     -           3           27         67           3     
Wisconsin ......:     4          12           32         38          14     
Wyoming ........:     -           5           35         57           3     
                :                                                           
48 States ......:     1           5           27         55          12     
                :                                                           
Previous week ..:     1           5           28         53          13     
Previous year ..:     5          12           34         42           7     
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-  Represents zero.                                                         

Days Suitable for Fieldwork - Selected States
[Days suitable for fieldwork are weighted based on
cropland acreage]
-----------------------------------------------------------
                 :               Week ending               
                 :-----------------------------------------
      State      :   May 26,   :   May 19,   :   May 26,   
                 :    2018     :    2019     :    2019     
-----------------------------------------------------------
                 :                  Days                   
                 :                                         
Alabama .........:      4.3          5.4            6.6    
Arizona .........:      7.0          7.0            7.0    
Arkansas ........:      4.3          4.5            4.3    
California ......:      6.8          4.0            6.0    
Colorado ........:      5.8          6.2            4.2    
Connecticut .....:      6.0          4.0            6.0    
Delaware ........:      3.0          5.0            5.5    
Florida .........:      4.1          6.6            6.7    
Georgia .........:      2.1          6.1            6.6    
Idaho ...........:      5.8          4.3            2.5    
Illinois ........:      5.5          2.4            1.4    
Indiana .........:      6.0          3.0            1.8    
Iowa ............:      5.1          2.7            1.0    
Kansas ..........:      5.3          3.8            0.8    
Kentucky ........:      5.0          4.9            5.6    
Louisiana .......:      6.0          4.0            6.0    
Maine ...........:      6.5          2.4            3.2    
Maryland ........:      3.5          4.0            6.5    
Massachusetts ...:      6.3          5.8            6.9    
Michigan ........:      4.4          3.7            2.5    
Minnesota .......:      5.5          4.5            2.0    
Mississippi .....:      4.0          4.2            5.9    
Missouri ........:      5.2          2.9            1.0    
Montana .........:      5.9          4.6            5.0    
Nebraska ........:      5.5          5.0            2.2    
Nevada ..........:      4.5          5.0            3.0    
New Hampshire ...:      5.9          4.6            5.6    
New Jersey ......:      5.0          5.0            6.0    
New Mexico ......:      6.8          6.7            5.9    
New York ........:      5.5          2.0            3.0    
North Carolina ..:      3.7          6.1            6.8    
North Dakota ....:      6.1          5.7            3.5    
Ohio ............:      4.0          1.9            2.7    
Oklahoma ........:      6.1          3.6            1.9    
Oregon ..........:      6.7          5.0            5.8    
Pennsylvania ....:      4.0          3.5            5.0    
Rhode Island ....:      6.0          6.0            6.5    
South Carolina ..:      3.7          6.6            6.8    
South Dakota ....:      5.8          3.3            1.1    
Tennessee .......:      3.9          4.6            6.2    
Texas ...........:      6.4          5.4            5.5    
Utah ............:      6.6          5.1            2.5    
Vermont .........:      6.0          1.0            3.6    
Virginia ........:      3.6          5.5            6.4    
Washington ......:      6.6          5.2            5.5    
West Virginia ...:      3.8          4.7            4.4    
Wisconsin .......:      5.7          4.2            2.8    
Wyoming .........:      4.5          4.2            2.2    
-----------------------------------------------------------

Topsoil Moisture Condition - Selected States: Week Ending
May 26, 2019
[National topsoil moisture conditions for selected States are
weighted based on cropland acreage]
----------------------------------------------------------------
      State     :Very short :   Short   : Adequate  :  Surplus  
----------------------------------------------------------------
                :                    percent                    
                :                                               
Alabama ........:    15          32          44           9     
Arizona ........:     -           6          78          16     
Arkansas .......:     -           -          64          36     
California .....:     -          55          40           5     
Colorado .......:     1           7          87           5     
Connecticut ....:     -           -          50          50     
Delaware .......:     -           -          89          11     
Florida ........:    26          38          35           1     
Georgia ........:    30          47          23           -     
Idaho ..........:     -           -          61          39     
Illinois .......:     -           -          30          70     
Indiana ........:     -           -          41          59     
Iowa ...........:     -           -          41          59     
Kansas .........:     -           -          51          49     
Kentucky .......:     1          14          77           8     
Louisiana ......:     -          13          77          10     
Maine ..........:     -           -          31          69     
Maryland .......:     -           3          47          50     
Massachusetts ..:     -           1          49          50     
Michigan .......:     -           -          31          69     
Minnesota ......:     1           2          44          53     
Mississippi ....:     2          10          60          28     
Missouri .......:     -           -          41          59     
Montana ........:     1           7          83           9     
Nebraska .......:     -           -          60          40     
Nevada .........:     0           5          45          50     
New Hampshire ..:     -           -          74          26     
New Jersey .....:     -           -          75          25     
New Mexico .....:    15          41          37           7     
New York .......:     1           2          31          66     
North Carolina .:    21          39          39           1     
North Dakota ...:     1           9          73          17     
Ohio ...........:     -           -          42          58     
Oklahoma .......:     -           -          58          42     
Oregon .........:     2          14          73          11     
Pennsylvania ...:     -           -          79          21     
Rhode Island ...:     -           -          95           5     
South Carolina .:    28          58          14           -     
South Dakota ...:     -           -          44          56     
Tennessee ......:     2          19          72           7     
Texas ..........:     1          13          66          20     
Utah ...........:     -           3          72          25     
Vermont ........:     -           -           9          91     
Virginia .......:     1          25          69           5     
Washington .....:     -           7          73          20     
West Virginia ..:     -           1          86          13     
Wisconsin ......:     -           -          51          49     
Wyoming ........:     -           8          73          19     
                :                                               
48 States ......:     1           7          55          37     
                :                                               
Previous week ..:     1           7          61          31     
Previous year ..:     8          20          63           9     
----------------------------------------------------------------
-  Represents zero.                                             

Subsoil Moisture Condition - Selected States: Week Ending
May 26, 2019
[National subsoil moisture conditions for selected States are
weighted based on cropland acreage]
----------------------------------------------------------------
      State     :Very short :   Short   : Adequate  :  Surplus  
----------------------------------------------------------------
                :                    percent                    
                :                                               
Alabama ........:     5          28           65          2     
Arizona ........:     -           6           78         16     
Arkansas .......:     1           3           61         35     
California .....:     -          55           40          5     
Colorado .......:     2          13           81          4     
Connecticut ....:     -           -           10         90     
Delaware .......:     -           1           51         48     
Florida ........:    22          30           48          -     
Georgia ........:    12          43           45          -     
Idaho ..........:     -           6           74         20     
Illinois .......:     -           -           32         68     
Indiana ........:     -           -           43         57     
Iowa ...........:     -           1           44         55     
Kansas .........:     -           1           60         39     
Kentucky .......:     1          10           82          7     
Louisiana ......:     -           9           70         21     
Maine ..........:     -           -           31         69     
Maryland .......:     -           1           54         45     
Massachusetts ..:     -           1           44         55     
Michigan .......:     -           1           44         55     
Minnesota ......:     -           2           46         52     
Mississippi ....:     1          13           60         26     
Missouri .......:     -           -           49         51     
Montana ........:     1          17           77          5     
Nebraska .......:     -           -           72         28     
Nevada .........:     0           5           45         50     
New Hampshire ..:     -           -           78         22     
New Jersey .....:     -           -           68         32     
New Mexico .....:    20          40           38          2     
New York .......:     1           2           32         65     
North Carolina .:    13          37           49          1     
North Dakota ...:     3          11           74         12     
Ohio ...........:     -           -           41         59     
Oklahoma .......:     1           1           68         30     
Oregon .........:     2          14           80          4     
Pennsylvania ...:     -           -           82         18     
Rhode Island ...:     -           -          100          -     
South Carolina .:    12          64           24          -     
South Dakota ...:     -           -           52         48     
Tennessee ......:     1           8           75         16     
Texas ..........:     1           7           70         22     
Utah ...........:     1           5           75         19     
Vermont ........:     -           -            9         91     
Virginia .......:     -          14           77          9     
Washington .....:     -           4           86         10     
West Virginia ..:     -           4           83         13     
Wisconsin ......:     -           -           53         47     
Wyoming ........:     -           4           81         15     
                :                                               
48 States ......:     1           7           59         33     
                :                                               
Previous week ..:     1           6           64         29     
Previous year ..:     8          21           64          7     
----------------------------------------------------------------
-  Represents zero.                                             

Statistical Methodology

Survey Procedures: Crop progress and condition estimates are based on survey 
data collected each week from early April through the end of November. The 
non-probability crop progress and condition surveys include input from 
approximately 3,600 respondents whose occupations provide them opportunities 
to make visual observations and frequently bring them in contact with farmers 
in their counties. Based on standard definitions, these respondents 
subjectively estimate the progress of crops through various stages of 
development, as well as the progress of producer activities. They also 
provide subjective evaluations of crop conditions.

Most respondents complete their questionnaires on Friday or early Monday 
morning and submit them to the National Agricultural Statistics Service 
(NASS) Field Offices in their States by mail, telephone, fax, e-mail, or 
through a secured internet website. A small number of reports are completed 
on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Regardless of when questionnaires are 
completed, respondents are asked to report for the entire week ending on 
Sunday. For reports submitted prior to the Sunday reference date, a degree of 
uncertainty is introduced by projections for weekend changes in progress and 
condition. By the end of the 2018 season, over 95 percent of the data were 
being submitted through the internet website. As a result, the majority of 
all data are submitted on Monday morning, significantly reducing projection 
uncertainty.

Respondents are sent written reporting instructions at the beginning of each 
season and are contacted periodically to ensure proper reporting. Terms and 
definitions of crop stages and condition categories used as reporting 
guidelines are available on the NASS website at 
www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/National_Crop_Progress.

Estimating Procedures: Reported data are reviewed for reasonableness and 
consistency by comparing with data reported the previous week and data 
reported in surrounding counties for the current week. Field Offices 
summarize the reported data to district and State levels, weighting each 
county's reported data by NASS county acreage estimates. Summarized 
indications are compared with previous week estimates, and progress items are 
compared with earlier stages of development and historical averages to ensure 
reasonableness. Weather events and respondent comments are also taken into 
consideration. State estimates are submitted to the Agricultural Statistics 
Board (ASB) along with supporting comments, where they are compared with 
surrounding States and compiled into a National level summary by weighting 
each State by its acreage estimates. National crop planting progress, 
progress of development stages, and condition estimates are weighted using 
the program State's average planted acres over the previous three crop years. 
National crop harvest progress estimates are weighted using the program 
State's average harvested acres over the previous three crop years. Pasture 
and range condition is weighted using pasture acreage and/or livestock 
inventories from the most recent Census of Agriculture. Days suitable for 
fieldwork, topsoil moisture and subsoil moisture are weighted using cropland 
acreage from the Census of Agriculture.
 
Revision Policy: Progress and condition estimates in the Crop Progress report 
are released after 4:00 pm ET on the first business day of the week. These 
estimates are subject to revision the following week.

