Crop Progress: 2019 Crop Still Lags

Crop Progress ISSN: 1948-3007 Released May 28, 2019, by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). NASS Survey Update! In the first two weeks of June, NASS will gather information about this season's crop production, supplies of grain in storage, and livestock inventory. The information will help producers, suppliers, traders, buyers and others make informed business decisions. The results will be available on June 27 in the Hogs and Pigs report and on June 28 in the Acreage and Grain Stocks reports. Farmers should watch for their surveys and be sure to respond. Your information matters! Corn Planted - Selected States [These 18 States planted 92% of the 2018 corn acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Colorado ........: 82 63 71 83 Illinois ........: 99 24 35 95 Indiana .........: 94 14 22 85 Iowa ............: 95 70 76 96 Kansas ..........: 91 61 70 88 Kentucky ........: 89 71 82 89 Michigan ........: 62 19 33 73 Minnesota .......: 91 56 66 93 Missouri ........: 99 62 65 95 Nebraska ........: 95 70 81 94 North Carolina ..: 98 93 95 97 North Dakota ....: 83 42 63 85 Ohio ............: 80 9 22 78 Pennsylvania ....: 56 42 66 70 South Dakota ....: 87 19 25 90 Tennessee .......: 97 85 93 97 Texas ...........: 90 92 93 89 Wisconsin .......: 77 35 46 82 : 18 States .......: 90 49 58 90 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Corn Emerged - Selected States [These 18 States planted 92% of the 2018 corn acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Colorado ........: 54 12 25 54 Illinois ........: 88 11 20 84 Indiana .........: 78 4 10 65 Iowa ............: 74 20 42 77 Kansas ..........: 77 37 49 69 Kentucky ........: 66 50 65 70 Michigan ........: 37 1 7 41 Minnesota .......: 60 6 21 70 Missouri ........: 90 44 51 88 Nebraska ........: 77 27 50 73 North Carolina ..: 93 80 89 92 North Dakota ....: 30 1 8 43 Ohio ............: 63 3 8 54 Pennsylvania ....: 29 18 42 46 South Dakota ....: 45 - 2 57 Tennessee .......: 88 72 81 88 Texas ...........: 83 75 81 81 Wisconsin .......: 44 3 11 49 : 18 States .......: 69 19 32 69 ----------------------------------------------------------------- - Represents zero. Soybeans Planted - Selected States [These 18 States planted 95% of the 2018 soybean acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Arkansas ........: 86 31 42 73 Illinois ........: 89 9 14 70 Indiana .........: 85 6 11 63 Iowa ............: 78 27 32 77 Kansas ..........: 63 17 22 41 Kentucky ........: 53 22 38 40 Louisiana .......: 96 67 82 90 Michigan ........: 43 10 23 52 Minnesota .......: 75 22 35 77 Mississippi .....: 88 45 65 86 Missouri ........: 75 9 12 53 Nebraska ........: 84 40 56 74 North Carolina ..: 48 36 52 45 North Dakota ....: 66 24 46 65 Ohio ............: 65 4 11 55 South Dakota ....: 56 4 6 64 Tennessee .......: 61 31 49 50 Wisconsin .......: 59 12 20 59 : 18 States .......: 74 19 29 66 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Soybeans Emerged - Selected States [These 18 States planted 95% of the 2018 soybean acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Arkansas ........: 75 20 30 62 Illinois ........: 72 2 8 44 Indiana .........: 59 1 3 35 Iowa ............: 40 3 8 36 Kansas ..........: 39 6 12 22 Kentucky ........: 30 8 17 21 Louisiana .......: 91 46 64 83 Michigan ........: 24 1 5 24 Minnesota .......: 25 - 3 35 Mississippi .....: 77 32 44 75 Missouri ........: 49 3 7 32 Nebraska ........: 49 7 23 36 North Carolina ..: 33 18 34 27 North Dakota ....: 17 - 4 21 Ohio ............: 43 - 4 29 South Dakota ....: 14 - - 24 Tennessee .......: 37 14 28 28 Wisconsin .......: 22 - 1 23 : 18 States .......: 44 5 11 35 ----------------------------------------------------------------- - Represents zero. Cotton Planted - Selected States [These 15 States planted 99% of the 2018 cotton acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Alabama .........: 75 72 88 73 Arizona .........: 97 90 94 96 Arkansas ........: 97 50 81 94 California ......: 100 95 99 91 Georgia .........: 64 61 76 68 Kansas ..........: 57 18 24 28 Louisiana .......: 95 66 84 92 Mississippi .....: 83 34 62 83 Missouri ........: 97 34 51 88 North Carolina ..: 67 52 74 74 Oklahoma ........: 44 10 24 36 South Carolina ..: 65 65 90 73 Tennessee .......: 86 50 75 81 Texas ...........: 50 39 48 44 Virginia ........: 81 56 84 76 : 15 States .......: 61 44 57 58 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Rice Planted - Selected States [These 6 States planted 100% of the 2018 rice acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Arkansas ........: 99 67 80 97 California ......: 91 75 90 89 Louisiana .......: 100 92 96 99 Mississippi .....: 97 62 80 95 Missouri ........: 99 69 76 94 Texas ...........: 100 83 85 94 : 6 States ........: 97 73 84 96 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Rice Emerged - Selected States [These 6 States planted 100% of the 2018 rice acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Arkansas ........: 94 52 66 91 California ......: 39 15 23 46 Louisiana .......: 99 88 92 97 Mississippi .....: 83 43 60 86 Missouri ........: 82 46 62 84 Texas ...........: 89 80 81 89 : 6 States ........: 83 52 63 83 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Rice Condition - Selected States: Week Ending May 26, 2019 [These 6 States planted 100% of the 2018 rice acreage] ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- State : Very poor : Poor : Fair : Good : Excellent ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Arkansas .......: 1 9 40 40 10 California .....: - - 5 90 5 Louisiana ......: - 3 26 56 15 Mississippi ....: 2 3 24 54 17 Missouri .......: 3 6 33 58 - Texas ..........: - 1 40 49 10 : 6 States .......: 1 5 30 54 10 : Previous week ..: (NA) (NA) (NA) (NA) (NA) Previous year ..: - 2 25 62 11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Represents zero. (NA) Not available. Sorghum Planted - Selected States [These 6 States planted 97% of the 2018 sorghum acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Colorado ........: 24 2 12 20 Kansas ..........: 18 3 4 13 Nebraska ........: 52 18 23 50 Oklahoma ........: 38 13 14 43 South Dakota ....: 43 1 2 36 Texas ...........: 92 79 80 81 : 6 States ........: 48 26 28 44 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Peanuts Planted - Selected States [These 8 States planted 96% of the 2018 peanut acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Alabama .........: 69 62 84 64 Florida .........: 78 74 86 78 Georgia .........: 72 69 83 76 North Carolina ..: 66 45 66 67 Oklahoma ........: 75 18 36 75 South Carolina ..: 72 70 92 78 Texas ...........: 69 47 62 62 Virginia ........: 74 53 76 67 : 8 States ........: 72 63 79 72 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Sugarbeets Planted - Selected States [These 4 States planted 84% of the 2018 sugarbeet acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Idaho ...........: 100 98 99 98 Michigan ........: 100 74 90 98 Minnesota .......: 99 90 92 97 North Dakota ....: 100 94 97 96 : 4 States ........: 98 90 94 97 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Winter Wheat Headed - Selected States [These 18 States planted 90% of the 2018 winter wheat acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Arkansas ........: 100 93 100 100 California ......: 100 99 100 99 Colorado ........: 56 18 47 58 Idaho ...........: 28 7 10 22 Illinois ........: 90 64 78 90 Indiana .........: 71 40 56 74 Kansas ..........: 86 61 84 93 Michigan ........: 11 - 1 14 Missouri ........: 93 70 83 94 Montana .........: - - - 3 Nebraska ........: 32 8 19 50 North Carolina ..: 97 90 92 98 Ohio ............: 56 15 39 61 Oklahoma ........: 97 95 96 99 Oregon ..........: 69 11 25 63 South Dakota ....: 6 - - 20 Texas ...........: 94 95 96 97 Washington ......: 44 10 22 46 : 18 States .......: 71 54 66 76 ----------------------------------------------------------------- - Represents zero. Winter Wheat Condition - Selected States: Week Ending May 26, 2019 [These 18 States planted 90% of the 2018 winter wheat acreage] ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- State : Very poor : Poor : Fair : Good : Excellent ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Arkansas .......: 1 9 33 49 8 California .....: - - 10 70 20 Colorado .......: 1 3 21 62 13 Idaho ..........: - 3 34 50 13 Illinois .......: 8 16 41 30 5 Indiana ........: 5 9 33 45 8 Kansas .........: 3 9 33 45 10 Michigan .......: 7 20 34 31 8 Missouri .......: 3 9 45 37 6 Montana ........: 2 4 20 34 40 Nebraska .......: 1 3 26 59 11 North Carolina .: 7 10 39 38 6 Ohio ...........: 10 23 35 28 4 Oklahoma .......: 1 3 23 64 9 Oregon .........: 4 14 20 35 27 South Dakota ...: 1 5 46 45 3 Texas ..........: 1 5 32 43 19 Washington .....: - 5 34 49 12 : 18 States ......: 2 7 30 48 13 : Previous week ..: 2 6 26 50 16 Previous year ..: 14 20 28 30 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Represents zero. Oats Planted - Selected States [These 9 States planted 66% of the 2018 oat acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Iowa ............: 99 97 97 100 Minnesota .......: 92 70 81 95 Nebraska ........: 98 90 94 99 North Dakota ....: 83 55 75 86 Ohio ............: 94 73 81 95 Pennsylvania ....: 90 87 94 95 South Dakota ....: 95 61 69 97 Texas ...........: 100 100 100 100 Wisconsin .......: 86 61 73 91 : 9 States ........: 93 77 85 96 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Oats Emerged - Selected States [These 9 States planted 66% of the 2018 oat acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Iowa ............: 94 76 87 95 Minnesota .......: 73 33 55 80 Nebraska ........: 92 67 78 95 North Dakota ....: 49 8 28 59 Ohio ............: 83 58 71 84 Pennsylvania ....: 77 79 85 87 South Dakota ....: 85 29 46 87 Texas ...........: 100 100 100 100 Wisconsin .......: 59 28 41 73 : 9 States ........: 80 53 65 86 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Oat Condition - Selected States: Week Ending May 26, 2019 [These 9 States planted 66% of the 2018 oat acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- State : Very poor : Poor : Fair : Good : Excellent ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Iowa ............: 1 3 34 50 12 Minnesota .......: 2 6 42 44 6 Nebraska ........: 1 1 33 56 9 North Dakota ....: - 1 23 72 4 Ohio ............: 1 3 42 48 6 Pennsylvania ....: - - 18 69 13 South Dakota ....: 1 4 39 50 6 Texas ...........: 7 10 38 42 3 Wisconsin .......: 3 7 30 47 13 : 9 States ........: 3 5 34 51 7 : Previous week ...: (NA) (NA) (NA) (NA) (NA) Previous year ...: 2 5 27 56 10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Represents zero. (NA) Not available. Sunflowers Planted - Selected States [These 4 States planted 87% of the 2018 sunflower acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Colorado ........: 8 - - 7 Kansas ..........: 15 1 2 7 North Dakota ....: 33 8 21 39 South Dakota ....: 26 - - 19 : 4 States ........: 27 3 9 27 ----------------------------------------------------------------- - Represents zero. Spring Wheat Planted - Selected States [These 6 States planted 99% of the 2018 spring wheat acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Idaho ...........: 96 90 93 96 Minnesota .......: 92 76 87 92 Montana .........: 84 69 83 91 North Dakota ....: 89 66 82 87 South Dakota ....: 96 70 79 97 Washington ......: 97 87 96 99 : 6 States ........: 89 70 84 91 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Spring Wheat Emerged - Selected States [These 6 States planted 99% of the 2018 spring wheat acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Idaho ...........: 87 58 66 88 Minnesota .......: 64 17 51 74 Montana .........: 47 32 40 66 North Dakota ....: 54 18 45 62 South Dakota ....: 86 29 43 86 Washington ......: 89 69 77 92 : 6 States ........: 59 26 47 69 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Barley Planted - Selected States [These 5 States planted 78% of the 2018 barley acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Idaho ...........: 96 92 96 97 Minnesota .......: 89 80 91 90 Montana .........: 88 73 84 94 North Dakota ....: 91 66 83 88 Washington ......: 94 77 83 97 : 5 States ........: 91 76 87 93 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Barley Emerged - Selected States [These 5 States planted 78% of the 2018 barley acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending : :-----------------------------------: State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2014-2018 : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 : Average ----------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Idaho ...........: 90 62 72 87 Minnesota .......: 62 16 55 71 Montana .........: 52 42 52 73 North Dakota ....: 60 12 39 63 Washington ......: 76 55 62 86 : 5 States ........: 65 39 54 74 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Pasture and Range Condition - Selected States: Week Ending May 26, 2019 [National pasture and range conditions for selected States are weighted based on pasture acreage and/or livestock inventories] ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- State : Very poor : Poor : Fair : Good : Excellent ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Alabama ........: 1 5 18 69 7 Arizona ........: 1 6 34 57 2 Arkansas .......: 1 4 34 48 13 California .....: - 5 30 55 10 Colorado .......: 1 3 16 68 12 Connecticut ....: - - 100 - - Delaware .......: 1 2 14 68 15 Florida ........: 4 13 28 43 12 Georgia ........: 2 11 45 37 5 Idaho ..........: - 2 13 63 22 Illinois .......: 1 5 29 48 17 Indiana ........: 1 6 34 43 16 Iowa ...........: 1 6 29 49 15 Kansas .........: 1 3 29 54 13 Kentucky .......: 1 6 21 64 8 Louisiana ......: - 5 36 54 5 Maine ..........: - 18 51 31 - Maryland .......: 1 7 46 37 9 Massachusetts ..: - 2 24 47 27 Michigan .......: 3 12 33 38 14 Minnesota ......: 1 9 32 51 7 Mississippi ....: 1 9 34 48 8 Missouri .......: - 3 34 55 8 Montana ........: - 3 28 56 13 Nebraska .......: 1 2 17 70 10 Nevada .........: 0 5 25 60 10 New Hampshire ..: - 17 40 43 - New Jersey .....: - - 13 71 16 New Mexico .....: 3 25 42 22 8 New York .......: 3 9 27 49 12 North Carolina .: 1 10 39 48 2 North Dakota ...: 2 6 28 58 6 Ohio ...........: 1 11 28 54 6 Oklahoma .......: - 1 21 63 15 Oregon .........: 1 5 17 45 32 Pennsylvania ...: - 2 21 49 28 Rhode Island ...: - 5 15 50 30 South Carolina .: - 4 20 71 5 South Dakota ...: 1 5 27 53 14 Tennessee ......: - 4 29 58 9 Texas ..........: 1 5 24 53 17 Utah ...........: - - 8 54 38 Vermont ........: - 16 75 9 - Virginia .......: 1 11 29 49 10 Washington .....: 1 4 39 52 4 West Virginia ..: - 3 27 67 3 Wisconsin ......: 4 12 32 38 14 Wyoming ........: - 5 35 57 3 : 48 States ......: 1 5 27 55 12 : Previous week ..: 1 5 28 53 13 Previous year ..: 5 12 34 42 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Represents zero. Days Suitable for Fieldwork - Selected States [Days suitable for fieldwork are weighted based on cropland acreage] ----------------------------------------------------------- : Week ending :----------------------------------------- State : May 26, : May 19, : May 26, : 2018 : 2019 : 2019 ----------------------------------------------------------- : Days : Alabama .........: 4.3 5.4 6.6 Arizona .........: 7.0 7.0 7.0 Arkansas ........: 4.3 4.5 4.3 California ......: 6.8 4.0 6.0 Colorado ........: 5.8 6.2 4.2 Connecticut .....: 6.0 4.0 6.0 Delaware ........: 3.0 5.0 5.5 Florida .........: 4.1 6.6 6.7 Georgia .........: 2.1 6.1 6.6 Idaho ...........: 5.8 4.3 2.5 Illinois ........: 5.5 2.4 1.4 Indiana .........: 6.0 3.0 1.8 Iowa ............: 5.1 2.7 1.0 Kansas ..........: 5.3 3.8 0.8 Kentucky ........: 5.0 4.9 5.6 Louisiana .......: 6.0 4.0 6.0 Maine ...........: 6.5 2.4 3.2 Maryland ........: 3.5 4.0 6.5 Massachusetts ...: 6.3 5.8 6.9 Michigan ........: 4.4 3.7 2.5 Minnesota .......: 5.5 4.5 2.0 Mississippi .....: 4.0 4.2 5.9 Missouri ........: 5.2 2.9 1.0 Montana .........: 5.9 4.6 5.0 Nebraska ........: 5.5 5.0 2.2 Nevada ..........: 4.5 5.0 3.0 New Hampshire ...: 5.9 4.6 5.6 New Jersey ......: 5.0 5.0 6.0 New Mexico ......: 6.8 6.7 5.9 New York ........: 5.5 2.0 3.0 North Carolina ..: 3.7 6.1 6.8 North Dakota ....: 6.1 5.7 3.5 Ohio ............: 4.0 1.9 2.7 Oklahoma ........: 6.1 3.6 1.9 Oregon ..........: 6.7 5.0 5.8 Pennsylvania ....: 4.0 3.5 5.0 Rhode Island ....: 6.0 6.0 6.5 South Carolina ..: 3.7 6.6 6.8 South Dakota ....: 5.8 3.3 1.1 Tennessee .......: 3.9 4.6 6.2 Texas ...........: 6.4 5.4 5.5 Utah ............: 6.6 5.1 2.5 Vermont .........: 6.0 1.0 3.6 Virginia ........: 3.6 5.5 6.4 Washington ......: 6.6 5.2 5.5 West Virginia ...: 3.8 4.7 4.4 Wisconsin .......: 5.7 4.2 2.8 Wyoming .........: 4.5 4.2 2.2 ----------------------------------------------------------- Topsoil Moisture Condition - Selected States: Week Ending May 26, 2019 [National topsoil moisture conditions for selected States are weighted based on cropland acreage] ---------------------------------------------------------------- State :Very short : Short : Adequate : Surplus ---------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Alabama ........: 15 32 44 9 Arizona ........: - 6 78 16 Arkansas .......: - - 64 36 California .....: - 55 40 5 Colorado .......: 1 7 87 5 Connecticut ....: - - 50 50 Delaware .......: - - 89 11 Florida ........: 26 38 35 1 Georgia ........: 30 47 23 - Idaho ..........: - - 61 39 Illinois .......: - - 30 70 Indiana ........: - - 41 59 Iowa ...........: - - 41 59 Kansas .........: - - 51 49 Kentucky .......: 1 14 77 8 Louisiana ......: - 13 77 10 Maine ..........: - - 31 69 Maryland .......: - 3 47 50 Massachusetts ..: - 1 49 50 Michigan .......: - - 31 69 Minnesota ......: 1 2 44 53 Mississippi ....: 2 10 60 28 Missouri .......: - - 41 59 Montana ........: 1 7 83 9 Nebraska .......: - - 60 40 Nevada .........: 0 5 45 50 New Hampshire ..: - - 74 26 New Jersey .....: - - 75 25 New Mexico .....: 15 41 37 7 New York .......: 1 2 31 66 North Carolina .: 21 39 39 1 North Dakota ...: 1 9 73 17 Ohio ...........: - - 42 58 Oklahoma .......: - - 58 42 Oregon .........: 2 14 73 11 Pennsylvania ...: - - 79 21 Rhode Island ...: - - 95 5 South Carolina .: 28 58 14 - South Dakota ...: - - 44 56 Tennessee ......: 2 19 72 7 Texas ..........: 1 13 66 20 Utah ...........: - 3 72 25 Vermont ........: - - 9 91 Virginia .......: 1 25 69 5 Washington .....: - 7 73 20 West Virginia ..: - 1 86 13 Wisconsin ......: - - 51 49 Wyoming ........: - 8 73 19 : 48 States ......: 1 7 55 37 : Previous week ..: 1 7 61 31 Previous year ..: 8 20 63 9 ---------------------------------------------------------------- - Represents zero. Subsoil Moisture Condition - Selected States: Week Ending May 26, 2019 [National subsoil moisture conditions for selected States are weighted based on cropland acreage] ---------------------------------------------------------------- State :Very short : Short : Adequate : Surplus ---------------------------------------------------------------- : percent : Alabama ........: 5 28 65 2 Arizona ........: - 6 78 16 Arkansas .......: 1 3 61 35 California .....: - 55 40 5 Colorado .......: 2 13 81 4 Connecticut ....: - - 10 90 Delaware .......: - 1 51 48 Florida ........: 22 30 48 - Georgia ........: 12 43 45 - Idaho ..........: - 6 74 20 Illinois .......: - - 32 68 Indiana ........: - - 43 57 Iowa ...........: - 1 44 55 Kansas .........: - 1 60 39 Kentucky .......: 1 10 82 7 Louisiana ......: - 9 70 21 Maine ..........: - - 31 69 Maryland .......: - 1 54 45 Massachusetts ..: - 1 44 55 Michigan .......: - 1 44 55 Minnesota ......: - 2 46 52 Mississippi ....: 1 13 60 26 Missouri .......: - - 49 51 Montana ........: 1 17 77 5 Nebraska .......: - - 72 28 Nevada .........: 0 5 45 50 New Hampshire ..: - - 78 22 New Jersey .....: - - 68 32 New Mexico .....: 20 40 38 2 New York .......: 1 2 32 65 North Carolina .: 13 37 49 1 North Dakota ...: 3 11 74 12 Ohio ...........: - - 41 59 Oklahoma .......: 1 1 68 30 Oregon .........: 2 14 80 4 Pennsylvania ...: - - 82 18 Rhode Island ...: - - 100 - South Carolina .: 12 64 24 - South Dakota ...: - - 52 48 Tennessee ......: 1 8 75 16 Texas ..........: 1 7 70 22 Utah ...........: 1 5 75 19 Vermont ........: - - 9 91 Virginia .......: - 14 77 9 Washington .....: - 4 86 10 West Virginia ..: - 4 83 13 Wisconsin ......: - - 53 47 Wyoming ........: - 4 81 15 : 48 States ......: 1 7 59 33 : Previous week ..: 1 6 64 29 Previous year ..: 8 21 64 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------- - Represents zero. Crop Progress and Condition Tables Expected Next Week Barley: Planted, Emerged, Condition Soybeans: Planted, Emerged Corn: Planted, Emerged Spring Wheat: Planted, Emerged, Condition Cotton: Planted , Squaring, Condition Sugarbeets: Planted Oats: Planted, Emerged, Headed, Condition Sunflowers: Planted Pasture and Range: Condition Winter Wheat: Headed, Condition Peanuts: Planted, Condition Days Suitable for Fieldwork Rice: Planted, Emerged, Condition Topsoil Moisture Condition Sorghum: Planted Subsoil Moisture Condition Statistical Methodology Survey Procedures: Crop progress and condition estimates are based on survey data collected each week from early April through the end of November. The non-probability crop progress and condition surveys include input from approximately 3,600 respondents whose occupations provide them opportunities to make visual observations and frequently bring them in contact with farmers in their counties. Based on standard definitions, these respondents subjectively estimate the progress of crops through various stages of development, as well as the progress of producer activities. They also provide subjective evaluations of crop conditions. Most respondents complete their questionnaires on Friday or early Monday morning and submit them to the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) Field Offices in their States by mail, telephone, fax, e-mail, or through a secured internet website. A small number of reports are completed on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Regardless of when questionnaires are completed, respondents are asked to report for the entire week ending on Sunday. For reports submitted prior to the Sunday reference date, a degree of uncertainty is introduced by projections for weekend changes in progress and condition. By the end of the 2018 season, over 95 percent of the data were being submitted through the internet website. As a result, the majority of all data are submitted on Monday morning, significantly reducing projection uncertainty. Respondents are sent written reporting instructions at the beginning of each season and are contacted periodically to ensure proper reporting. Terms and definitions of crop stages and condition categories used as reporting guidelines are available on the NASS website at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/National_Crop_Progress. Estimating Procedures: Reported data are reviewed for reasonableness and consistency by comparing with data reported the previous week and data reported in surrounding counties for the current week. Field Offices summarize the reported data to district and State levels, weighting each county's reported data by NASS county acreage estimates. Summarized indications are compared with previous week estimates, and progress items are compared with earlier stages of development and historical averages to ensure reasonableness. Weather events and respondent comments are also taken into consideration. State estimates are submitted to the Agricultural Statistics Board (ASB) along with supporting comments, where they are compared with surrounding States and compiled into a National level summary by weighting each State by its acreage estimates. National crop planting progress, progress of development stages, and condition estimates are weighted using the program State's average planted acres over the previous three crop years. National crop harvest progress estimates are weighted using the program State's average harvested acres over the previous three crop years. Pasture and range condition is weighted using pasture acreage and/or livestock inventories from the most recent Census of Agriculture. Days suitable for fieldwork, topsoil moisture and subsoil moisture are weighted using cropland acreage from the Census of Agriculture. 