Crop Production: Wheat Production Down

Winter Wheat Production Up 1 Percent from June

Durum Wheat Production Down 25 Percent from 2018

Other Spring Wheat Production Down 8 Percent from 2018

Winter wheat production is forecast at 1.29 billion bushels, up 1 percent from the June 1 forecast and up 9 percent from 2018. As of July 1, the United States yield is forecast at 51.8 bushels per acre, up 1.3 bushels from last month and up 3.9 bushels from last year’s average yield of 47.9 bushels per acre. The area expected to be harvested for grain or seed totals 24.9 million acres, unchanged from the Acreage report released on June 28, 2019, but up 1 percent from last year. Hard Red Winter production, at 804 million bushels, is up 1 percent from last month. Soft Red Winter, at 259 million bushels, is up less than 1 percent from the June forecast. White Winter, at 227 million bushels, is up 2 percent from last month. Of the

White Winter production, 23.2 million bushels are Hard White and 204 million bushels are Soft White. Durum wheat production is forecast at 58.1 million bushels, down 25 percent from 2018. The United States yield is forecast at 42.9 bushels per acre, up 3.6 bushels from last year. Area expected to be harvested for grain or seed totals 1.36 million acres, unchanged from the Acreage report released on June 28, 2019, but 31 percent below 2018. Other spring wheat production is forecast at 572 million bushels, down 8 percent from last year. Area harvested for grain or seed is expected to total 12.1 million acres, unchanged from the Acreage report released on June 28, 2019, but 6 percent below 2018. The United States yield is forecast at a 47.2 bushels per acre, down 1.1 bushels from last year. Of the total production, 542 million bushels are Hard Red Spring wheat, down 8 percent from last year.