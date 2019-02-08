Crop Production Report: Corn Yields Down, Soybeans Up Over 2017

. ( Lindsey Benne and Darrell Smith )
After two months of silence in reporting, today the USDA is releasing a number of reports. This includes the 2018 production report, detailing final yield results for a variety of crops.
Today’s report includes information that would normally be published in the January Crop Production Report that was not released because of the government shutdown. It’s a bigger report than normal.
Compared to this report last year, corn planted acres and yield are down, soybean planted acres are down while production is up, cotton yields and harvested acres are down, and wheat harvested acres are down while yield is up.
Here’s what the agency found:
- Corn
- Area planted: 89.129 million acres
- 2017: 90.167 million acres
- Area harvested: 81.74 million acres
- 2017: 82.703 million acres
- Average yield: 176.4 bu. per acre
- 2017: 176.6 bu. per acre
- Production: 14.42 billion bu.
- 2017: 14.604 billion bu.
- Soybeans
- Area planted: 89.196 million acres
- 2017: 90.142 million acres
- Area harvested: 88.11 million acres
- 2017: 89.522 million acres
- Average Yield: 51.6 bu. per acre
- 2017: 49.1 bu. per acre
- Production: 4.544 billion bu.
- 2017: 4.392 billion bu.
- Cotton
- Area planted: 14.099 million acres
- 2017: 12.611 million acres
- Area harvested: 10.53 million acres
- 2017: 11.348 million acres
- Yield: 838 lb. bales
- 2017: 899 lb. bales
- Production: 18.39 million lbs.
- 2017: 21.263 million lbs.
- Wheat, all
- Area planted: 47.8 million acres
- 2017: 46.01 million acres
- Area harvested: 39.605 million acres
- 2017: 37.586 million acres
- Yield: 47.6 bu. per acre
- 2017: 46.3 bu. per acre
- Production: 1.884 billion bu.
- 2017: 1.741 billion bu.
Stayed tuned for more analysis on today’s barrage of USDA reports on Agweb.com.
