Crop Production: Reduction in Production

Corn Production Down 1 Percent from October Forecast

Soybean Production Down 2 Percent

Cotton Production Down 7 Percent

Orange Production Down 2 Percent

Corn production is forecast at 14.6 billion bushels, down 1 percent from the October forecast but up less than 1 percent from last year. Based on conditions as of November 1, yields are expected to average 178.9 bushels per acre, down 1.8 bushels from the October forecast but up 2.3 bushels from 2017. If realized, this will be the highest yield and second highest production on record for the United States. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 81.8 million acres, unchanged from the previous estimate but down 1 percent from 2017.

Soybean production is forecast at a record 4.60 billion bushels, down 2 percent from the October forecast but up 4 percent from last year. Based on November 1 conditions, yields are expected to average 52.1 bushels per acre, down 1.0 bushel from last month but up 2.8 bushels from last year. Area for harvest in the United States is forecast at 88.3 million acres, down slightly from last month.

All cotton production is forecast at 18.4 million 480-pound bales, down 7 percent from the October forecast and down 12 percent from last year. Yield is expected to average 852 pounds per harvested acre, down 49 pounds from last month and down 53 pounds from last year. Harvested area for all cotton is expected to total 10.4 million acres, down 1 percent from October and down 7 percent from 2017. Upland cotton production is forecast at 17.6 million 480-pound bales, down 13 percent from 2017. Upland harvested area is expected to total 10.1 million acres, down 7 percent from last year. Pima cotton production, forecast at 771,000 bales, was carried forward from an earlier forecast.

The United States all orange forecast for the 2018-2019 season is 5.53 million tons, down 2 percent from last month but up 41 percent from the 2017-2018 final utilization. The Florida all orange forecast, at 77.0 million boxes (3.47 million tons), is down 3 percent from last month but up 71 percent from last season's final utilization. Early, midseason, and Navel varieties in Florida are forecast at 32.0 million boxes (1.44 million tons), down 6 percent from last month but up 69 percent from last season's final utilization. The Florida Valencia orange forecast, at 45.0 million boxes (2.03 million tons), is unchanged from last month but up 73 percent from last season's final utilization. California and Texas orange production forecasts were carried forward from the previous month.

Read the full report.