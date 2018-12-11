Crop Production: Cotton Production Up 1% from Nov. Forecast

Cotton Production Up 1 Percent from November Forecast

Orange Production Unchanged

All cotton production is forecast at 18.6 million 480-pound bales, up 1 percent from November but down 11 percent from last year. Yield is expected to average 860 pounds per harvested acre, up 8 pounds from last month but down 45 pounds from last year. Upland cotton production is forecast at 17.8 million 480-pound bales, down 12 percent from 2017. Pima cotton production, forecast at 771,000 bales, was carried forward from an earlier forecast.

The United States all orange forecast for the 2018-2019 season is 5.53 million tons, unchanged from last month but up 41 percent from the 2017-2018 final utilization. The Florida all orange forecast, at 77.0 million boxes (3.47 million tons), is unchanged from last month but up 71 percent from last season’s final utilization. Early, midseason, and Navel varieties in Florida are forecast at 32.0 million boxes (1.44 million tons), unchanged from last month but up 69 percent from last season’s final utilization. The Florida Valencia orange forecast, at 45.0 million boxes (2.03 million tons), is unchanged from last month but up 73 percent from last season’s final utilization. California and Texas orange production forecasts were carried forward from the previous month.

Read the full report.