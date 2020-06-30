CPI and Gavilon To Build Liquid Plant

Cooperative Producers, Inc., in partnership with Gavilon Fertilizer, have announced plans for the construction of a new liquid fertilizer plant next to CPI’s current dry fertilizer plant in Hastings.

The liquid plant will have the capacity to house over 65,000 tons of liquid fertilizer and 525,000 gallons of bulk chemical. The facility will feature 6 dedicated truck loading bays, 24/7 unmanned automated loading capabilities for bulk NPK, liquid blends & chemical blends, along with industry leading loading speeds, drastically reducing wait times.

CPI will utilize the facility to load their sprayers and to supply existing liquid fertilizer plants throughout their trade territory. Gavilon plans to utilize the facility to continue their commitment to providing the highest level of service to the wholesale industry and broaden their product offerings adding more availability to meet the needs of the local market.

“CPI is grateful for the support of our Board and patrons. We look forward to continuing to serve the needs of area customers for years to come,” said Laremy Seelow, Vice President of Agronomy at Cooperative Producers, Inc. “This new liquid plant, in conjunction with the dry fertilizer plant, places CPI at the forefront of facility technology.”

Construction is set to begin within the next month and is targeted for a March 15, 2021 completion. Full-service operation is anticipated by spring of 2021 with limited operations available sooner.

“We are excited to partner with CPI on this facility and to be part of an expansion of liquid fertilizer services to support our customer base in their efforts to supply and service the farmers in central Nebraska,” stated Jason Florell, Regional Vice President for Gavilon Fertilizer. “As a wholesale distributor of fertilizer, we can bring efficiencies within the transportation, supply and distribution channels of liquid fertilizer products to support the needs of the local ag industry.”

Gavilon Fertilizer, LLC, a subsidiary of The Gavilon Group, LLC, is a wholesale distributor of crop nutrients around the world, offering custom solutions to local agricultural input suppliers to meet the ever-changing needs at the farm gate. The Gavilon Group, LLC connects producers and consumers of feed, food and fuel, linking agricultural supply with demand through its global supply chain network. The company provides origination, storage and handling, transportation and logistics, marketing and distribution, and risk management services to customers and suppliers across the globe. Gavilon employs 2,000 people at nearly 300 facilities and offices worldwide.

