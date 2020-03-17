Covid-19 Update for Tuesday, March 17

Could coronavirus provide some price relief on some crop inputs? How will the markets react to the latest round of social restrictions? Watch here for updates on Covid-19 news all day.

 

COVID-19 Recession Likely to Cause Milk Prices to Reflect 2008

Dairy Report: Virus Impact on Milk Prices and Dairy Trade

U.S. under pressure to keep slaughterhouses open during virus outbreak

COVID-19 Could Provide Input Price Relief for Farmers

John Phipps: The Phrase 'Don't Panic' Isn't Helpful with COVID-19

Markets Focus On Lasting Effects of Coronavirus

COVID-19: Keeping Food Secure

