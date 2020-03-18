Covid-19 Coverage: Farmer Concern Rises, U.S.-Canada Border Closes

For our complete coverage of the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic as well as interactive maps and graphs visit AgWeb.com/coronavirus.

Farmers and ranchers are worried about the impact of coronavirus on their operations according to the latest Farm Journal Pulse Poll with 79% expressing concern. Out of more than 1,200 respondents, 45% said they are very concerned that the outbreak will impact the operation of their farm or ranch, 34% were somewhat concerned. Only 15% said they were not concerned about the impact on their operation.

President Donald Trump tweeted his intent to close the border between the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday. He later clarified the that closure will only impact "non-essential" travel and that trade between the two nations will continue.

