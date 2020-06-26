Court Prevents Requiring Cancer-Causing Label on Glyphosate

On Monday, a U.S. District Court Judge handed down a decision preventing the State of California from requiring Prop 65 "known to cause cancer" labels on glyphosate products. ( REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo )
ARA joined the suit as a co-plaintiff along with a coalition of other ag organizations led by National Association of Wheat Growers to prevent the requirement.
