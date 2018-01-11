Could a Bullish Surprise Be Hiding in Friday's USDA Reports?

USDA offers it's final look at 2017 crop production in reports released Friday. Are there bulls to be found? Ted Seifried of Zaner Ag Hedge thinks there is potential, particularly in the final soybean yield number. Trader estimates are in a very tight range and if the final number falls much below that range, the bulls could be in play for beans according to Seifried. For complete analysis of Friday's reports watch the video above.