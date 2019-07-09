Cotton Management Tools to Protect Yield and Improve Quality

Nufarm has the cotton plant growth management products growers need to get them through harvest and beyond. From plant growth regulators to reduce excessive vegetation to harvest aids and stalk destruction, Nufarm has a cotton solution to help meet growers’ goals.

Gin Out plant growth regulator reduces excessive cotton vegetative growth, allowing optimal boll development to help maximize yield and quality.

Terminate cotton harvest aid is a defoliant and boll opener in one, working quickly to promote leaf drop and boll opening all while preserving lint quality.

Duplosan herbicide features a 24c label for cotton stalk destruction in Texas. Duplosan is the recommended herbicide for stalk destruction in Enlist cotton cropping systems.

