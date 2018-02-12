Cotton Acres Will Grow in 2018

The National Cotton Council (NCC) found growers intend to plant 13.1 million acres to cotton in 2018—up 3.7% over 2017, according to a recent planting intentions survey.

Upland cotton will likely see the bigger jump by 3.8% over last season to 12.8 million acres. Extra-long staple will grow, too, up to 254,000 acres for a 1% increase. While this could mean a larger cotton crop, there is still a long season with weather and other obstacles ahead.

“Planted acreage is just one of the factors that will determine supplies of cotton and cottonseed,” says Jody Campiche, NCC vice president. Assuming abandonment at 15% for the U.S. the Cotton Belt harvest area will total 11.1 million acre, she adds.

If her estimates are correct, cotton could produce 19.4 million bales—18.7 million upland and 744,000 extra-long staple bales. These estimates are based on an average yield at 842 pounds per acre and Campiche’s estimated harvested acres.

Each state and region response varied with planting intentions: