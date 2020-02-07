Corteva Will Stop Making Chlorpyrifos

After this year, Corteva Agriscience will no longer manufacture or sell the pesticide chlorpyrifos. The company says this is in response to demand decline–not public or regulatory concern. Corteva is not the only manufacturer of the insecticide.

Corteva said it secured enough supply to meet current demand through the end of this year, and farmers who bought chlorpyrifos from Corteva in 2020 will receive their orders.

“Demand for one of our long-standing products, chlorpyrifos, has declined significantly over the last two decades, particularly in the U.S. Due to this reduced demand, Corteva has made the strategic business decision to phase out our production of chlorpyrifos in 2020,” the company said in a statement provided to AgWeb.

Chlorpyrifos can be used in a wide variety of crops including row crops, fruits, trees and vines. It’s restricted in some states and banned in others. California, New York, Hawaii and Europe are among the states/countries that have banned the pesticide.

According to Corteva, in 1997, organophosphates (chlorpyrifos’ chemical class) represented 40% of the global pesticide market. Today it’s just 5%, and the company expects it to decrease more in light of increased regulatory scrutiny.

“This is a business decision based on continued decline of market share. Recent restrictions in EU and in California to impact use and demand. The practical effect of these restrictions is the limiting of farmers’ choices in the market. This decision is not in response to opposition,” Corteva said in a statement. The company says it stands by the product in terms of safety and efficacy.

The chemical is scheduled for regulatory review with EPA in the fourth quarter of this year. Corteva representatives say the company will continue working through the registration process with EPA and support the pesticide’s defense in the 9th Circuit Court, where there is an ongoing court case involving eight states suing the EPA.

Read more about chlorpyrifos here: