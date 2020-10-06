Corteva Launching New Soybean Pre-Emergent Herbicide for 2021 Season

Tuesday, Corteva Agriscience announced it will be launching a new premix soybean pre-emergent herbicide for use next year. Sales of Kyber will start in November and the product includes three unique modes of action.

Kyber’s modes of action and active ingredients include:

Group 15, pyroxasulfone

Group 14, metribuzin

Group 4, flumioxazin

“We’re helping growers improve field management by keeping weeds under control for pre-plant to mid-season,” says Aaron Smith, U.S. product manager, soybean herbicides at Corteva Agriscience. “This maximizes yield potential for the farmer.”

It can be applied pre-plant, up to 3 days after planting. The pre-emergent also features a four- to six-week window of residual control, though Smith notes in certain conditions farmers could experience even longer residual activity.

The new product comes in a liquid premix and will be able to be tank mixed with certain other products. Check out the label for specifics. It’s registered with EPA and undergoing state-by-state approvals currently.

Kyber is a broad-spectrum herbicide mix that targets both broadleaf and grass weeds. The company says it provides effective protection against key driver weeds such as waterhemp, Palmer amaranth, common ragweed and annual grasses—many of which have resistance to common herbicides.

Because resistance management is critical when it comes to weed control, three unique modes of action are included to help minimize user risk of evolving weed resistance.

“Farmers have been asking for a solution with group 15 herbicide to help manage resistance they’re seeing in waterhemp and Palmer amaranth,” Smith says. “We’re excited to deliver on that request.”