Corteva Invests In Cotton, Acquires Full Ownership of PhytoGen

After a 12-year joint venture with J.G. Boswell, Corteva has announced it plans to purchase the full ownership of PhytoGen Seed Company.

“With this action, we intend to build on the strong foundation we established with J.G. Boswell Company over the last two decades – continuing to serve cotton customers with our growing global portfolio of leading cottonseed products,” Steve Reno, Corteva Agriscience Seed Business Platform President said in a news release. “This step further strengthens Corteva Agriscience’s commitment to the cotton market – and positions the Company well to diversify and grow this business globally over time.”

PhytoGen was founded in 1980 by California-based J.G. Boswell Company. Mycogen Seeds (an affiliate of Dow AgroSciences, now part of Corteva) formed a joint venture with J.G. Boswell Company in 1998 to bring together its germplasm, cotton breeding and seed production with a focus on the U.S. market.

PhytoGen markets Upland, Pima, and Acala cotton varieties. Corteva will own PhytoGen patents, trademarks, and proprietary germplasm. The company says the PhytoGen portfolio, including PhytoGen Breeding Traits, PhytoGen varieties with Enlist cotton trait, PhytoGen varieties with WideStrike and WideStrike 3 insect protection, is well suited to address current cotton yield challenges.

“This acquisition provides a solid proof point of our consistent commitment to driving long-term growth through targeted investments in solid margin opportunities that at the same time strengthen our ability to serve our customers,” James C. Collins, Jr., Corteva Agriscience Chief Executive Officer said in a news release.

In addition to this cottonseed news, earlier this spring Corteva announced the Brevant brand of seed, and the company will be retiring the Mycogen, Terral and REV brands for corn and soybeans. In the mid-south and southeast, a unified Pioneer and PhytoGen sales team will serve farmers.

