Coronavirus Closings Impact CME Floor

The words cancelled, postponed, shutdown and emergency are all words heard this week due to the coronavirus outbreak. Schools, travel and other events have been impacted by efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.

The markets are riding the wave right along with those announcements. It moved from extreme lows earlier in the week. Later, that turned into a rally during Friday’s trading session before going in the red again.

The CME Group said the Chicago trading floor closed after business hours Friday in response to the virus.