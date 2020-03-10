Coronavirus Cancellations: Schools, Meetings and Offices

Coronavirus Concerns
Coronavirus is making its mark on agriculture too. ( MGN Online )

As news about coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to dominate headlines, organizations and events are taking precautions due to the illness. Many events have been postponed, cancelled or turned to an online-only format; schools aren’t holding classes, and some offices are temporarily asking employees to work from home.

Here are some of the programs and events we know are cancelled, to date:

This story will be updated as AgWeb learns of more cancellations.

PREV

Related on Ag Professional

Comments