Coronavirus Cancellations: Schools, Meetings and Offices

Coronavirus is making its mark on agriculture too. ( MGN Online )
As news about coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to dominate headlines, organizations and events are taking precautions due to the illness. Many events have been postponed, cancelled or turned to an online-only format; schools aren’t holding classes, and some offices are temporarily asking employees to work from home.
Here are some of the programs and events we know are cancelled, to date:
- Alltech Ideas Conference. This event has transitioned online
- Bayer U.S. Creve Coeur and New Jersey offices are closed
- Cargill postponed its Lewisburg West premix plant grand opening
- Dairy Farmers of America postponed its annual meeting
- Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee Meeting has moved online
- Digital Animal Summit was postponed
- Eastern Produce Council canceled its annual volunteer event
- Expo West has been postponed
- Interdrought 2020, by International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center, is canceled
- National Food Policy Conference is postponed
- New England Produce Council, Burlington, Mass., has postponed a dinner meeting event
- Northeast Dairy Management Conference is postponed
- NoCo Hemp Expo is rescheduled for Aug. 6-8
- South by Southwest is canceled
- Several colleges have cancelled in-person classes, including: Berkeley, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Hofstra University, Princeton, Rice University, Stanford, University of California and University of Washington
- World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit postponed
- World Trade Organization is suspending all meetings until March 20
This story will be updated as AgWeb learns of more cancellations.
Comments