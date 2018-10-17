Corn Standability Problems Plague Harvest Progress

In this week’s edition of Boots In The Field Report, Ken Ferrie provides an overview of how harvest is going across Illinois, Iowa and Ohio.

One thing he emphasizes is to make sure you have a plan in place regarding the order of the fields you harvest.

“If we’ve got fields that are almost in trouble, we’ve got to go get into those fields that are still standing first,” says Ferrie, Farm Journal Field Agronomist and owner of Crop-Tech Inc. “At this point, don’t be so preoccupied with corn that’s down that you miss the opportunity to stop some of that yield loss in fields where it’s not down yet.”

Tune-in for more of Ferrie’s agronomic update here.