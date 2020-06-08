Corn, Soybeans and Spring Wheat Show High Crop-Condition Scores

As the planting season nears the finish line, focus shifts to crop condition. So far, so good.

As of June 7, 97% of the U.S. corn crop is planted. That’s up four percentage points from May 31 and is three percentage points above the five-year average.

Corn planting is complete in Minnesota, Nebraska and North Carolina. Of the 18 top corn-producing states, only North Dakota is below 90% complete. It sits at 87% complete, which is behind the five-year average of 96% planted by early June. See AgWeb's corn planting map.

As of June 7, 89% of the U.S. corn crop has emerged. Last year, only 57% of the crop had emerged by early June.

Last week, 74% of the U.S. corn crop had a good or excellent condition rating. For June 8, 75% of the crop received the two highest ratings.

For soybeans, 86% of the U.S. crop is planted. That’s up from 75% planted last week. The five-year average for early June is 79% planted. See AgWeb's soybean planting map.

The majority of states are close to or ahead of the five-year average planting pace. For example, Kansas farmers have planted 79% of the state’s soybean crop, and the average for this time of the year is 55%.

As of June 7, 67% of the U.S. soybean crop had emerged. Last year in early June, only 30% of the crop had emerged.

For condition, 72% of the U.S. soybean crop is in good or excellent shape. That’s up from last week’s 70%.

For spring wheat, 97% of the U.S. crop is planted, which is an average pace. See AgWeb's spring wheat planting map.

Last week, 80% of the spring wheat crop was in good or excellent condition. This week, 82% of the crop reached that designation.

For cotton, 78% of the U.S. crop is planted, which is on pace with average. See AgWeb's cotton planting map.

Sorghum planting is also pacing close to average, with 64% of the country’s crop in the ground.



