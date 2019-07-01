Corn, Soybean Conditions Hold Steady

USDA’s Crop Progress and Conditions report on July 1 was, for the first time this growing season, a snoozer. USDA data indicates planting of corn and soybeans is for the most part complete. Still, we’re not out of the woods yet. Soybean emergence is behind at 83% compared to the five-year-average of 95%. Additionally, conditions ratings held steady last week, but still indicate yield issues could be brewing.

Fifty-six percent of the nation’s corn is rated good to excellent. Surprisingly, North Dakota is the current garden spot, with 79% of the crop rated good to excellent. Ohio and Missouri are tied for the worst crop with just 31% of the crop rated good to excellent.

When it comes to soybeans, 54% of the crop is rated good to excellent. Tennessee boasts the best-looking soybeans, with 72% of the crop rated good to excellent. Ohio soybeans continue to struggle, with just 28% of the crop rated good to excellent.

Winter wheat harvest marched on last week, but at 30% harvested, is still well-behind last year’s 50%.