Corn silage harvest is underway in some parts of the country. Farmers began sharing photos and videos of silage harvest on Twitter last week. They indicate some farms will be able to overcome the many challenges of 2019.

First trucks rolling in! First day of silage harvest at our farm. ⁦@danbyers90⁩ pic.twitter.com/zhkmZcbPcT — Maria Cox (@MariaCoxFarm) September 2, 2019

Happy dog day to my favorite 4 legged creature to walk the planet ❤️ Jersey was supervising our corn silage harvest yesterday to ensure our cows get the best quality feed for this coming year 🌽🐾 pic.twitter.com/GV6P6tsFN9 — Heather Shinn (@MsShinn_Ag) August 26, 2019

Hoping the rest of our harvest is as big as our silage harvest was! #harvest19 pic.twitter.com/MK46pSy2Aa — Lisa Taylor (@NemethLisa) August 30, 2019

With the unprecedented Spring impacting the beginning of the 2019 growing season, we’re curious how your silage looks.

Take this poll to share let us know how quality and quantity are looking on your farm.

VOTE HERE.