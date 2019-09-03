Corn silage harvest is underway in some parts of the country. Farmers began sharing photos and videos of silage harvest on Twitter last week. They indicate some farms will be able to overcome the many challenges of 2019.
First trucks rolling in! First day of silage harvest at our farm. @danbyers90 pic.twitter.com/zhkmZcbPcT— Maria Cox (@MariaCoxFarm) September 2, 2019
Silage Harvest is in full swing in the Panhandle! #cornsilage #plantpioneer @MasonWinters21 pic.twitter.com/fxAzUDI23g— Jenna Winters (@jenna_wint) August 30, 2019
Happy dog day to my favorite 4 legged creature to walk the planet ❤️ Jersey was supervising our corn silage harvest yesterday to ensure our cows get the best quality feed for this coming year 🌽🐾 pic.twitter.com/GV6P6tsFN9— Heather Shinn (@MsShinn_Ag) August 26, 2019
Corn silage harvest...one of our favorite times of the year! #corn #kansas #silage19 pic.twitter.com/Mve132Y6fV— Greg Peterson (@gregpeterson33) August 7, 2019
Hoping the rest of our harvest is as big as our silage harvest was! #harvest19 pic.twitter.com/MK46pSy2Aa— Lisa Taylor (@NemethLisa) August 30, 2019
#Corn 🌽 Silage harvest full on south of Garden City #Kansas near @NutrienAgRetail Country Store branch #Copeland Kansas #Harvest2019 pic.twitter.com/ZghBcWcdqY— Stephen Sexton (@AGRICENLIFER) August 26, 2019
With the unprecedented Spring impacting the beginning of the 2019 growing season, we’re curious how your silage looks.
Take this poll to share let us know how quality and quantity are looking on your farm.