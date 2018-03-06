Corn Growers Save $3 An Acre Through AMVAC Deal

In the 2018 growing season, AMVAC Chemical Corporation is offering corn growers a buy two, save $3 per acre rebate.

To receive the rebate, growers choose a qualifying granular or liquid insecticide and pair it with Impact or ImpactZ corn herbicide.

“We developed this rebate program to provide choice and flexibility to the grower, offering product combinations to fit the way they farm,” says Jim Lappin, AMVAC crop marketing manager, corn and soybeans.

Lappin says a farmer may already be looking at buying an insecticide for an issue like higher rootworm pressure and in need of a corn herbicide for glyphosate resistant weeds. And he says for these farmers and others, this rebate helps save money while maximizing performance.

A few of the qualifying insecticides include Force 3G SmartBox, Index Liquid At-Plant Insecticide and Aztec 4.67 bags.

To see a full list of the insecticides and to learn more about the rebate program, visit http://www.buy2save3.com/.