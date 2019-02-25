Corn Exports Ahead, Soybeans Behind

A big batch of new exports numbers is out from USDA. The numbers show countries are coming to the market to buy U.S. agriculture, but exports to China are still down.

The report covers exports from January 4th-February 14th. Corn had net sales of 6,056,500 mt. The top buyers were Mexico, Japan, and Columbia. That's 2% ahead of last year's sales at this time.

Wheat had net sales of 3,574,800 mt. The biggest buyers were Nigeria and unknown destinations.

Soybeans had net sales of 6,531,800 mt. The biggest buyer was China, with 3,922,500 mt. Egypt purchased 602,500 mt and Japan purchased 377,800 mt. Soybean exports are still down 17% when compared to a year ago. You can read the full report here.