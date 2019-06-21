Corn Acres May Not Fall As Much As Forecast

USDA's last Crop Progress report shows 92% of corn is now planted and 77% of soybeans. Farmers from across the midwest are weighing in on those numbers asking what 92% really means.

During an interview with AgDay's Clinton Griffiths, Sam Hudson of Cornbelt Marketing stressing that planted acres are an unknown.

"Well until we see an actual printed number from USDA you almost have to focus on just the production potential in general," says Hudson. "As opposed to [here's] what I think acres are and that's where I think yield could be."

Hudson says he wouldn't be surprised to see USDA keep acres higher than many anticipate.

"USDA cut yields so much in June, 10 bushels to the acre, its difficult for me to see them coming in and now taking away 6 million acres of planted corn, too," says Hudson. "I think the farmers were incentivized to try to plant corn if they could."

That incentive in the form of higher prices, Hudson believes pushed more corn to be planted.

"There's a lot of corn that got stuck in the ground even in the wet acres," says Hudson. "[The plants are] tiny and it's going to be a long time figuring out what it's gonna make."

Hudson says his big focus will continue to be on demand.

"We know there are cuts coming in exports, but ethanol is sustaining itself, for the short term at least, because the [bi]products are also rising and keeping them in the game," says Hudson. "That's why some of these bids have been so strong trying to get grain out of the farmer's hands."

Watch all of his comments in the video.