Coppock Addresses Florida Fertilizer and Agrichemical Association

Daren Coppock, President and CEO of the Agricultural Retailers Association, attended the Florida Fertilizer and Agrichemical Association Winter Business Meeting January 18-19 in St. Augustine, Fla. He updated participants on federal policy issues the association is currently monitoring, as well as some recent legal and regulatory decisions beneficial to the industry.

ARA is working to make some of the recent regulatory gains more durable. Coppock covered topics such as PSM, WOTUS, Des Moines Water Works and neonicotinoid litigation. He addressed significant challeges ahead including the federal budget and national debt, the divide between red and blue/urban and rural, adapting to a changing industry (consolidations, new players and business models) and how ag retailers can demonstrate and capitalize on stewardship efforts through voluntary programs such as 4Rs, ResponsibleAg and pesticide container recycling.