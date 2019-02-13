Coors Light is Having a #ToastToFarmers to Thank Crop Growers

A major beer brewer wants to thank the growers of barley, hops and corn that help produce beer in a #ToastToFarmers.

Coors Light is asking all beer drinkers to celebrate the people who help make sure that a golden-amber liquid is in their mugs with a social media campaign using the hashtag #ToastToFarmers. The tribute to farmers is slated to happen on Friday, Feb. 15, in what the beer maker is calling a “National Toast to Farmers.”

The effort to thank farmers is the latest response by MillerCoors following Bud Light’s Super Bowl “corn syrup” advertisements that pointed out both Miller Lite and Coors Light use corn syrup in the brewing process.

After the debut of the commercials by the Anheuser-Busch Co., a full page advertisement was ran by Miller Lite in the New York Times thanking their competitor for pointing out to such a large audience that their beer is brewed with corn syrup. Miller Lite also started its own social media campaign using the hashtag #Corntroversy to continue the conversation.

Farmers were concerned about any negative connotations that consumers might gather from the Bud Light commercials and shared their frustration via social media where some producers poured Bud Light down the drain.

Following the advertisement, Pete Coors, chairman of the company, personally delivered a shipment of Coors Light to the National Corn Growers as a thank you to farmers on Feb. 5.

Pete Coors from @CoorsLight delivering the world’s most refreshing beer to support America’s corn farmers. pic.twitter.com/Wj6bZbJ1eG — National Corn (NCGA) (@NationalCorn) February 6, 2019

“ABI didn’t just attack our flagship brands, they attacked hardworking American farmers who grow our great ingredients,” Ryan Reis, vice president-Coors family of brands, said in a note on to MillerCoors employees and distributors. “We’re standing up for our beers, our ingredients and the farmers who grow them.”

The Coors Light’s #ToastToFarmers campaign they have also teamed up with country music’s Brothers Osborne who kicked off the toast with a cheers to farmers before the Grammys.

The duo toasted with a pair of Coors Light cans raised to farmers and shared the “pregame ritual” via Twitter and Instagram on Feb. 10.

Pumped for tonight’s #GRAMMYs Pregame ritual with @CoorsLight raising a toast to the farmers who bring the brews and grub to the table. Our beautiful country is built on y’all. #ToastToFarmers #partner pic.twitter.com/kxZQsRSeKc — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) February 10, 2019

To help move the campaign even further Reis told distributors in a letter that employees of MillerCoors and distributors will visit bars to “buy a round of Coors Light in states where possible and raise a glass to the hardworking men and women who grow our ingredients”

In a press release, MillerCoors wanted to be sure to point out “We’re proud to stand up for our beers, our ingredients and the farmers who grow them.”

Here’s a look at some of the social media buzz that has already happened with Coors Light’s #ToastToFarmers campaign:

Let’s all raise a cold one to the hard working American farmers, like those who help grow our high quality ingredients. Join people across the country in celebrating farmers in a national #ToastToFarmers Friday 2/15. Details to come! #CelebrateResponsibly pic.twitter.com/IjozsHUGw3 — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) February 10, 2019

Headed to buy some coors light for Friday #ToastToFarmers https://t.co/vMyFM3sLmC — chalfant family farms (@chalfantfamfarm) February 11, 2019

Coors Light is asking everyone to raise a cold one to hard working American farmers. Join people across the country in a #ToastToFarmers pic.twitter.com/n2B4szcceQ — Michigan Corn (@MI_Corn) February 13, 2019

Ohhhh I suppose if you’re gonna twist my arm. #ToastToFarmers https://t.co/OSD7sAjNqb — Zach Vincent (@Zachv43) February 12, 2019

Share your #ToastToFarmers on Friday by tagging us and be entered to win a free Iowa Corn shirt! https://t.co/tDa98NELzD — Iowa Corn (@iowa_corn) February 11, 2019

One of the beer companies is Making Hay while the Sun is Shining! #ToastToFarmers https://t.co/3lD4BtAmFO — Scott Rush (@Scott_C_Rush) February 13, 2019

To make things even more interesting Busch Beer's Twitter account got in on the action, despite Busch beers being brewed by Anheuser-Busch: