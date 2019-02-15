Coors Light Excited to Raise a Glass in a #ToastToFarmers

Beer drinkers around the country will be toasting farmers on Feb. 15 as a thank you to their hard work and dedication. Coors Light is hosting the #ToastToFarmers as a response to Bud Light’s “corn syrup” advertisements that brewed a #corntroversy in agriculture.

For the #ToastToFarmers, Coors Light is asking beer drinkers to go to social media to thank farmers. MillerCoors is also having distributors visit bars to buy a round of Coors Light to help with the festivities. In an interview with AgriTalk, Ryan Reis, vice president for Coors family of brands, shares that he is excited to be toasting farmers.

“It is not many days in your career, in your life, you get to say thank you to some people that really deserve it, like this,” Reis says.

To further thank farmers, Coors Light is going to events like the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Ky. and buying beer for farmers locally to celebrate.

Reis says that some of the distributors he works with in the Midwest went out to morning coffee to hand out six or 12 packs of beer for farmers to enjoy at the end of their workday.

Enjoyed visiting with some great people this morning and recognizing their hard work and what they do for all of us! #ToastToFarmers #THANKYOU Enjoy some cold @CoorsLight tonight! pic.twitter.com/qBbX9L9eHd — buck jockisch (@buckjockisch) February 15, 2019

“We’ve been a proud partner of farmers and the quality ingredients that we put in our beer for a long, long time,” Reis says.

For generations farmers have produced ingredients like barley, corn and hops that have helped Coors brew beer for the masses. Unfortunately, the Bud Light Super Bowl commercials appeared to shine a negative light on MillerCoors use of corn syrup in its Miller Lite and Coors Light beers.

“It knocked us off guard a little bit when someone else took a swipe at those quality ingredients. We thought you know, who doesn’t deserve to be dragged into this is the American farmer,” Reis says.

Reis goes onto add that Coors Light and MillerCoors will standup for America’s farmers and that the company is proud of the ingredients it uses.

For more on Reis’ thoughts about the #ToastToFarmers campaign listen to the AgriTalk interview below and check out some of the social media posts that have been shared thus far:

Today, in bars, we are raising a Coors Light to the farmers who work hard to put food on our plates & beer in our glasses. We are proud of the ingredients in our beer & the farmers who grow them. Join us in raising a cold one & post your pics. #ToastToFarmers pic.twitter.com/Bi8hfQCZeP — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) February 15, 2019

Today and every day, we #ToastToFarmers. Thank you for sustainably feeding and fueling a growing world. @CoorsLight pic.twitter.com/d0us5YFIet — National Corn (NCGA) (@NationalCorn) February 15, 2019

Today we share a toast with @MillerCoors in recognition of all of the hard work our farmer members do every day to grow a quality product. Share your #ToastToFarmers with us! #soilhealth pic.twitter.com/ZqLtlntte0 — Franklin Kearney Corn Growers Association (@FKCornGrowers) February 15, 2019

My Uncle has 750 Acres in Southern Ohio. No farms, no food. That said, any excuse to tap the Rockies is a good one. Cheers America’s farmers, you definitely earned it. #ToastToFarmers pic.twitter.com/casTxjBa1T — Donnie Hensley (@h29253717) February 15, 2019

Share a #ToastToFarmers today with your friends, neighbors, and @MillerCoors. What are ways you are working to grow a quality corn product efficiently and #sustainably? pic.twitter.com/hAqUi192Eq — Buffalo Hall Corn Growers Association (@BuffaloHallCGA) February 15, 2019

Toast to all American Farmers, producing safe/sustainable products for our consumers and consumers around the world!!! Using week old photo with Mr. Pete Coors!!!! #ToastToFarmers @iowa_corn @NationalCorn @USGC @MillerCoors pic.twitter.com/676DOTL3mT — Kelly Nieuwenhuis (@NieuwenhuisSeed) February 15, 2019

#ToastToFarmers Thank you to America’s farmers for everything you do to feed and fuel our growing world. @CoorsLight pic.twitter.com/PbOOmoCppw — Julie Busse (@Julie_Busse) February 15, 2019

🍻It's here! Join us for a #ToastToFarmers Day with MillerCoors at three central #Iowa bars later today! 🍻#Farm365 #Farming #Agriculture



Details ⬇️⬇️⬇️



12:45-1:15 pm: Hitchin Post (Bevington)

1:45-2:30 pm: 1908 Draught House (Johnston)

3:15-4:00 pm: West Towne Pub (Ames) pic.twitter.com/Vid1JGQFwI — Iowa Farm Bureau (@IowaFarmBureau) February 15, 2019

Today, we #ToastToFarmers — the hard working women and men who grow food and fuel for our world. We raise a glass to you! 🍻🌽🌾 pic.twitter.com/CuvCYeALLZ — FrazierHeiby (@FrazierHeiby) February 15, 2019