Cooperatives Raise Over $1 Million For Fueling the Cure Initiative

In 2009, three Ohio-based cooperatives founded "Fueling the Cure."

The goal was to work "cooperatively" in order to raise $50,000 for breast cancer research. The cooperatives, United Landmark, Southwest Landmark and Heritage Cooperative, each pledged to donate $1 per delivery stop of bulk propane. As the years passed, the program grew–and grew!

Today, "Fueling the Cure" is a collaboration between four Ohio and one Indiana-based cooperatives, and as of December 20th, 2017 the program has raised more than one million dollars. To read more about retailers truly impacting their communities, click here.

