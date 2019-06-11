Controlling Woody Brush Species in Pastureland

Woody brush, including buckbrush, rough-leaf dogwood and smooth sumac, can be highly competitive to grassland if left untreated, notes Walt Fick, Kansas State University extension range management specialist in this

K-State Research and News update.

Prescribed burning can help, but timing of the burn is critical in providing control. The plants would need to be leafed out for the burn to be effective.

Producers can look to herbicides to help control brush. Actives 2,4-D and picloram can be very effective. Fick offers specific control options for buckbrush, rough-leaf dogwood and smooth sumac in this Extension Agronomy eUpdate. The K-State 2019 Chemical Weed Control for Field Crops, Pastures, Rangeland, and Noncropland publication provides recommendations for using herbicides in pasture management.

Always follow label instructions.