Control Weeds with Flexible Spring Burndown Options

Growers know that weeds like marestail, cutleaf evening primrose and henbit can prove costly to yields, and it’s vital to get them under control as early as possible.

When implementing a spring burndown program, herbicides must be effective against these glyphosate-tolerant species. However, Credit Xtreme continues to provide excellent control of grasses, chickweed, and many other weeds. Tank-mix compatibility is another factor that can optimize the convenience and control of a burndown program.

The most important part of choosing spring burndown solutions, though, is tailoring it to fit the needs of individual operations.

In field trials, a Spitfire® + Panther SC ™ + Credit Xtreme program has proven 90+% control of the toughest weeds, including those mentioned above.

