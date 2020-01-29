Continue Testing for Mycotoxins

When it comes to mycotoxins in corn, 2019 wasn’t what everyone expected—in a positive turn of events.

“We expected a total wipeout,” said Max Hawkins, nutritionist with the Alltech Mycotoxin Management team, at the Iowa Pork Congress. “Some samples are. But some samples are good feed.”

It all depends on where planting fell for your farm during the wet season, he said. “If you got your corn crop planted and harvested at a normal time, your risk will be lower than what we are seeing. If you are late planted and late harvested, your risk will be higher.”

Mycotoxins are produced by certain species of molds and can have toxic properties that impact animal health and performance, he explained. He cautions livestock producers not to depend on their neighbor’s test results when it comes to determining mycotoxin risk.

“If your neighbor had their corn tested, that means nothing to you,” Hawkins said. “You can go from low to high risk from one end of the field to another. Everyone needs to test their own corn.”

Mycotoxins are seldom found in isolation, Hawkins added. When multiple mycotoxins are consumed, they may have additive — or even synergistic — interactions that increase the overall risk to performance and health.

“Mycotoxins are out there and across the countryside. I think these numbers will get worse as we progress through storage. That’s my anticipation now and time will tell if I’m right or wrong,” Hawkins said.



Max Hawkins discusses results at the Iowa Pork Congress.

2019 Corn Sampling Results

The past two years have been some of the most challenging years in history for corn farmers across the Midwest due to excessive rainfall, which has resulted in delayed and/or prevented planting in many areas. The extreme weather conditions and moisture levels not only reduced yields and induced plant stress but resulted in corn with molds and mycotoxins.

Increased moisture can allow Fusarium molds to flourish, producing a variety of mycotoxins that include deoxynivalenol (DON), fusaric acid, T-2, HT-2 and zearalenone (ZEN), Hawkins said.

He discussed the 2019 results of 103 corn samples from across the U.S. submitted to the Alltech 37+ mycotoxin analytical services laboratory.

The samples had an average of 7.47 mycotoxins per sample. In 90.3% of the samples, DON was present; 81.6% contained fusaric acid; 61.2% contained Fumonisins; and 97.1% tested positive for emerging mycotoxins.

Although these are “workable” numbers, Hawkins said, it’s important to test your corn because mycotoxins can have a negative impact on pig health and sow milk reproduction, impacting feed intake, body condition score, days return, conception rate, number born alive, birthweight and weaning weight.



