Consolidation Hits Cover Crop and Forage Seed Business

DLF Pickseed (DLF), a global turf, forage and other crop seed provider, recently purchased Wisconsin-based La Crosse Seed. Financial details were not disclosed for the deal.

DLF serves farmers in more than 80 countries and says it controls 25% of the global grass seed market. The company formed in 2013 when DLF acquired Pickseed Canada and Pickseed USA, DLF was founded in 1906 and is owned by Danish seed growers.

“La Crosse Seed represents a significant addition to our United States domestic platform,” said Truels Damsgaard, CEO of DLF Seeds in a recent press release. “We are looking forward to working with Dan Floor, CEO La Crosse Seed, and his team who will continue as a separate entity within DLF.”

La Crosse Seed was founded in 1947 with a focus on forage, cover crop and turf seed for Midwest growers. It uses a dealer network and sells familiar brands such as Cover Crop Solutions, Soil First, Forage First and Summer Select.

“I feel that DLF Pickseed represents a strong strategic fit for La Crosse Seed,” said Paul Curran, La Crosse Seed chairman in a recent press release. “Our employees and leadership team are excited in becoming part of the DLF organization and its global leadership position within the cool season turfgrass and forage seed markets.”