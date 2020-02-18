Congress Members Send Letter to EPA on Biostimulants

In a letter addressed to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler, five members of Congress expressed concerns that EPA's proposed draft guidance on plant biostimulants will conflict with ongoing efforts to clarify the statutory and regulatory framework for plant biostimulants by Congress and other federal agencies.

The letter also asks EPA to delay finalizing its draft guidance document until Congress reviews the U.S. Department of Agriculture's report which outlines six potential options to address the appropriate review, approval, availability and consistent labeling of biostimulant products.

Read the full letter to learn more about the path forward for biostimulants.

