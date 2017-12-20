Compass Minerals Launches ProAcqua Products In North America

As a result of Compass Minerals’ acquisition of Brazil-based Produquímica, the company now launches its first product form that transaction in North America. ProAcqua nutrients are a water-soluble product portfolio that will be marketed by Compass Minerals’ plant nutrition division.

ProAcqua nutrients can be used in fertigation or foliar application, and have the ability to dissolve and be highly compatible with most herbicides and crop protection products.

The portfolio consists of three product families: foliar, fertigation, and chelates. All 17 products are uniquely designed for these different application methods, to mitigate biotic and abiotic stress, and to improve crop growth, quality and yield. ProAcqua Nitro, Pulse and Restore are the cornerstones of the lineup, offering unparalleled performance to improve nitrogen use efficiency, nitrogen fixation in legume crops and abiotic stress mitigation for monocot crops.

“The addition of the ProAcqua line to our plant nutrition portfolio allows us to provide superior crop performance solutions to retailers and growers across all regions, crops and growth stages,” says Sean Knapp, vice president of commercial, plant nutrition. “ProAcqua offers an excellent complement to our existing specialty plant nutrition lineup, which includes Wolf Trax DDP nutrients and Protassium+ sulfate of potash products.”

The products solubility is also a huge advantage to address handling, storage and application challenges posed by its liquid competitors.