Company News: Smithfield Gets NAMI Award; Reach Sustainability Goal

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) is recognizing 58 locations of Smithfield Foods, Inc., for environmental achievements, and 34 locations for workplace safety accomplishments.

Additionally, NAMI honored Dr. Doug Sutton, vice president of research and development for Smithfield Foods, with the Foundation for Meat and Poultry Research and Education’s Scientific Achievement Award at the 2019 International Production and Processing Expo.

“Dr. Doug Sutton’s efforts toward scientific advancement, as well as our facility employees’ focus on important environmental and workplace safety issues, are key to the success of Smithfield’s exceedingly dynamic sustainability program,” said Stewart Leeth, vice president of regulatory affairs and chief sustainability officer for Smithfield Foods. “These awards are a testament to how our employees implement innovative solutions to deliver high-quality products to customers and consumers, protect our environment, and ensure worker safety.”

Smithfield Achieves Environmental Commitment By Engaging Grain Supply Chain in Sustainable Farming Practices

More than 80% of Smithfield Foods’ grain supply chain, used to feed the company’s hogs, participate in farming practices that are both sustainable and reduce the cost of production for farmers. This exceeds the company’s goal of 75% in just five years.

Grain production is the first step in the vertically integrated company’s supply chain, making this accomplishment one of the key ways Smithfield is working toward its ambitious goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 25% by 2025 throughout its entire supply chain. Farmers optimized fertilizer use and improved soil health through the Smithfield Agronomics program, SmithfieldGro, to meet this goal

Later in 2018, Smithfield also expansion of its “manure-to-energy” projects to further reduce its GHG emissions. Read Turning Liquid Manure Gold Into Green Energy.

Philanthropy Efforts

Also this past week, the Smithfield Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Smithfield Foods, Inc., made several donations.

The foundation donated $200,000 to North Carolina State University’s Soldier to Agriculture Program – an in-depth career introductions and hands-on training program to help veterans make the transition from military service to careers in agricultural and supports Operation 4000!, the company’s commitment to employ 4,000 veterans by 2020. More

In late February, the foundation made a $20,000 donation to The Opportunities for Children to Help Others (OCHO) Project: Read for a Need, an organization that focuses on character building and literary-based service learning. This donation adds to the more than $60,000 Smithfield has donated to The OCHO Project since 2011, where 100% of monetary contributions are used directly for the purchase of books for the program. More

